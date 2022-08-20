News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Kiingi Tuheitia Becomes Patron Of Starship Child Health

Saturday, 20 August 2022, 7:05 pm
Press Release: Kiingi Tuheitia

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has accepted an invitation to become Patron of Starship Child Health – Aotearoa’s largest child healthcare organization.

The appointment was announced during Saturday’s Koroneihana celebrations at Tūrangawaewae in Ngāruawāhia.

His Majesty’s patronage will ensure a mokopuna-centric child health focus under the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) reforms launched during Matariki in June.

This new approach will combine bio-medical science and maatauranga Maaori to deliver and maintain child health and wellbeing.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia is humbled to be the patron of Starship Child Health – an institution that’s close to the King’s heart.

“During a recent visit to Starship Hospital, the King was moved by the dedication of the staff to protecting and healing the children in their care.”

Opened in 1991, Starship was New Zealand's first hospital built exclusively for children and their health needs, with a focus on family-centred care in a child friendly environment.

While Starship is an outstanding healthcare provider, it also acknowledges that more needs to be done to reduce inequities for Maaori, particularly those outside Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiingi Tuheitia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 