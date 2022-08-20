Kiingi Tuheitia Becomes Patron Of Starship Child Health

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has accepted an invitation to become Patron of Starship Child Health – Aotearoa’s largest child healthcare organization.

The appointment was announced during Saturday’s Koroneihana celebrations at Tūrangawaewae in Ngāruawāhia.

His Majesty’s patronage will ensure a mokopuna-centric child health focus under the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) reforms launched during Matariki in June.

This new approach will combine bio-medical science and maatauranga Maaori to deliver and maintain child health and wellbeing.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia is humbled to be the patron of Starship Child Health – an institution that’s close to the King’s heart.

“During a recent visit to Starship Hospital, the King was moved by the dedication of the staff to protecting and healing the children in their care.”

Opened in 1991, Starship was New Zealand's first hospital built exclusively for children and their health needs, with a focus on family-centred care in a child friendly environment.

While Starship is an outstanding healthcare provider, it also acknowledges that more needs to be done to reduce inequities for Maaori, particularly those outside Auckland.

