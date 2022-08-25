VIBE Is Diabetes NZ’S Newest Champion Sponsor

New partnership aims to increase awareness of the importance of reducing consumption of sugar in beverages.

VIBE and Diabetes New Zealand have announced a new partnership. As a key partner to Diabetes NZ, VIBE will work with the organisation to drive awareness among Kiwis of how healthy lifestyle habits can help play a critical role in the prevention of type 2 diabetes and the management of all types of diabetes.

Diabetes NZ Chief Executive Heather Verry welcomes VIBE onboard, saying

‘Limiting sugar intake is pivotal to improving health outcomes in our community, reducing the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and ultimately the long-term complications that can develop later in life.’

In New Zealand, close to five percent of the population has been diagnosed with diabetes (predominantly type 2 diabetes), according to the 2021 Social and Economic Cost of Type 2 Diabetes Report.[1] According to the report, Type 2 diabetes is increasingly being diagnosed in young people and is related to obesity. It predicted that the number of people with type 2 diabetes in New Zealand will increase by 70-90 percent within 20 years unless urgent action is taken, suggesting that a focus on prevention is needed to manage New Zealand’s largest and fastest growing health crisis outside of the global pandemic.

Stefan Crooks, Managing Director of VIBE, says,

‘We’re delighted to be working with Diabetes NZ. I have type 2 diabetes myself, so it’s important to me that all the ingredients used have been signed off by Diabetes NZ.’

Crooks says VIBE was born from a conversation about improving the products their existing school food supply business offered.

‘VIBE was created to provide a great tasting alternative to sugary drinks – one that allows kids to enjoy a carbonated drink full of flavour but with zero sugar.’

As VIBE is now available at schools and kura across Aotearoa, Verry says, ‘This allows for strong opportunities to educate school principals on the importance of nutrition intervention, as they have the power to influence children’s knowledge and behaviour.’

The New Zealand Health Survey 2018/2019 found that approximately one in nine children (aged two to 14) were obese, with an over-representation in Māori and Pacific communities.

Crooks says, ‘Today’s consumers are looking for products like VIBE that support their emotional, indulgent, and physical health needs, ranging from relaxation to hydration. They want less sugar – no question. But they also don’t want to sacrifice taste.’

He says VIBE concentrates on the quality of its natural flavours, which are made from New Zealand ingredients.

‘Consumers are not only demanding functional drinks that don’t compromise on taste, they’re also looking for companies that adhere to a sustainable ethos. That’s why there’s no plastic used on VIBE products. Our clear can design and branding highlights the aluminium-can packaging and encourages recycling.’

Diabetes NZ is looking forward to extending the messaging about good nutrition in partnership with VIBE.

VIBE is available in schools and in New World, Pak’nSave, and Four Square stores. It’s also online at vibedrinks.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

