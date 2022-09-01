Third Age Health Adds EastMed Doctors In Auckland To General Practice Network

Third Age Health’s general practice group has expanded with the announcement of a majority share in EastMed Doctors, Saint Heliers Bay Road, Auckland. The transaction is expected to be completed on 1 October with two GP partners remaining as part owners in the practices with a 16.67% share each.

EastMed Doctors is an established general practice with an experienced and dedicated clinical and administrative team who have been providing quality primary healthcare for approximately 10,000 enrolled patients for the past twenty years.

Third Age Health CEO Tony Wai said, “We recognise the fantastic work that has been done by the team at EastMed Doctors and we’re excited about working with them to continue the legacy of providing quality primary care for patients and the local community.

Working together, the aim is to look for ways to refine clinical operations and establish new ways of working which include a ‘teaming’ approach to meet patient demand whilst at the same time ensure clinicians are well supported so the practice continues to thrive.

We also see EastMed Doctors as a practice ideally located close to several aged residential care facilities, including Ryman’s Grace Joel Retirement Village, for whom Third Age Health already provides general practice services for some residents. With a growing aged population in the East Auckland area we’re excited about building upon work to develop a model of care which provides consistent quality primary healthcare to meet the unique health needs of older people living in aged care and those choosing to age in place.”

Dr Siva Nachiappan said, “As the two partners retaining a share in the practice Dr Garlick and I recognise the significant opportunity to grow the practice with Third Age Health as a majority partner and we look forward to contributing to this moving forward.”

Practice partners Dr Susan Smith, Dr Jens-Peter Link, Dr Louise de Candole and Dr Ryan Tatnell are excited by the opportunity presented by Third Age Health’s purchase of their partner share, noting practice ownership was not the primary driver for them moving forward and that they look forward to continuing as part of the clinical team but stepping back from day-to-day clinical management to focus on patient care.

Third Age Health will lead the day-to-day management of the practice to relieve the administrative and operational load from the remaining GP shareholders and former practice partners.

