Daily Care Home Bed Vacancy Updates Now Available In Taranaki Via Eldernet

Taranaki residents can now access up-to-date vacancy numbers for residential care beds in a partnership between Te Whatu Ora Taranaki and The Eldernet Group.

This free service, offering much-needed support to older people and their family/whānau when looking for residential care options, means bed vacancy information is available for all care homes in the Taranaki region via www.eldernet.co.nz and is updated every weekday morning.

As well as showing bed vacancies, the report also shows the levels of care each rest home offers - including rest home, dementia, hospital, and psychogeriatric - whether homes offer short stays, and if there are any extra charges applicable.

Eldernet's service is incredibly useful in supporting people to be informed about residential care options and bed availability in the region, says Te Whatu Ora Taranaki community services manager, Louise Tester.

"With the current pressures on our hospital and aged residential services we think using this service would be valuable and support the staff at Te Whatu Ora Taranaki to work more efficiently with providers." says Louise.

Care bed vacancy data can already be accessed for free via www.eldernet.co,nz in most regions of New Zealand. Users can also filter search results to include facilities that provide specialised health care, offer ‘nice-to-haves’ such as pet-friendly rooms, and cater to specific spiritual, cultural and lifestyle requirements.

"At The Eldernet Group, we pride ourselves on empowering older people and their families/whānau to make informed choices about their lives," says Linda Nicolson, General Manager of The Eldernet Group.

"It can be a daunting process moving to care if you don’t have the right tools. The more information available to people, the easier the transition and the quicker people can settle into their new home," says Linda.

