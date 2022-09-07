News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Daily Care Home Bed Vacancy Updates Now Available In Taranaki Via Eldernet

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 11:23 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Taranaki residents can now access up-to-date vacancy numbers for residential care beds in a partnership between Te Whatu Ora Taranaki and The Eldernet Group.

This free service, offering much-needed support to older people and their family/whānau when looking for residential care options, means bed vacancy information is available for all care homes in the Taranaki region via www.eldernet.co.nz and is updated every weekday morning.

As well as showing bed vacancies, the report also shows the levels of care each rest home offers - including rest home, dementia, hospital, and psychogeriatric - whether homes offer short stays, and if there are any extra charges applicable.

Eldernet's service is incredibly useful in supporting people to be informed about residential care options and bed availability in the region, says Te Whatu Ora Taranaki community services manager, Louise Tester.

"With the current pressures on our hospital and aged residential services we think using this service would be valuable and support the staff at Te Whatu Ora Taranaki to work more efficiently with providers." says Louise.

Care bed vacancy data can already be accessed for free via www.eldernet.co,nz in most regions of New Zealand. Users can also filter search results to include facilities that provide specialised health care, offer ‘nice-to-haves’ such as pet-friendly rooms, and cater to specific spiritual, cultural and lifestyle requirements.

"At The Eldernet Group, we pride ourselves on empowering older people and their families/whānau to make informed choices about their lives," says Linda Nicolson, General Manager of The Eldernet Group.

"It can be a daunting process moving to care if you don’t have the right tools. The more information available to people, the easier the transition and the quicker people can settle into their new home," says Linda.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 