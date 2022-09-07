Help Prevent Suicide In NZ

Suicide takes the lives of hundreds of New Zealanders every year and has devastating effects on families, friendship groups, workplaces and communities. Suicide prevention is the responsibility of every New Zealander and this is best achieved by collective action, says Le Va chief executive Denise Kingi-Uluave.

Annually, New Zealand’s Chief Coroner publishes provisional suicide statistics. The most recent publication showed 607 people died by suspected suicide during July 2020 – June 2021.

Marking World Suicide Prevention Day this week, Le Va remembers those who have been lost to suicide and their families, and honours those who are courageously rebuilding their lives after reaching a place of hopelessness. But they do not stand alone. Families, friends and communities have shown commitment to save lives.

“Suicide is complex, and it takes a village to reach out and support someone through brave conversations,” says Denise.

Important conversations and warning signs

Everyone has a part to play in reaching out and offering support to those in need. Through the right support and having important conversations, people can find answers that help them through adversity and difficult periods in their lives.

Mental health problems are important influences, as well as alcohol and substance misuse. Relationship breakdowns, bereavement and social loneliness can be contributors.

Denise adds: “It’s important to see people as individuals and not make assumptions about the causes of their distress. There are many reasons why someone takes their life.”

John’s story

Recently, John found out his friend’s son, Duncan, was struggling and had stopped connecting with his whānau. Though the two men didn’t know each other, Duncan felt safe to be honest with a stranger as he reflected on his life and his thoughts of self-harm. The whānau were grateful that John reached out. He was at the right place, at the right time, to support Duncan and to connect the whānau with services.

“Acting compassionately does not require any specific resource, time or money. It just relies on you being able to relate to someone else’s emotional state and wanting to support them. Compassion can change and save lives,” says John.

He highlighted that, a few years ago, he would have been really hesitant and nervous to talk about suicide but since becoming a LifeKeeper and over the past couple of years his confidence has grown and he regularly uses his LifeKeepers skills – they are now just part and parcel of any difficult conversations he navigates with loved ones.

LifeKeepers and FLO

Le Va’s suicide prevention programmes, LifeKeepers and FLO, are on a mission to equip people in communities to recognise and respond safely to support people at risk of suicide to get the help they need. An award ceremony hosted by the Suicide Prevention Office will take place later this week to recognise individual and community efforts to prevent suicide in New Zealand.

Help is out there

If you are concerned for your immediate safety, please call 111. If you or someone you know are struggling to cope, please call 1737 for support.

To find out more information go to www.lifekeepers.nz and www.leva.co.nz/flo

