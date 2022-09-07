Ka Hao Te Rangatahi Campaign Launches To Recognise Gamble Harm Awareness Week

This year, Gambling Harm Awareness (GHAW) is observed from 5 - 11 September. GHAW provides opportunities for reflection, promotion, and raising awareness around gambling harm, gambling addiction and the wider impacts of gambling on whānau and hapori.

This year, Hāpai te Hauora are excited to launch ‘Ka Hao te Rangatahi’, an eight-part webinar series that aims to build the financial capability of rangatahi Māori. The series will cover off topics such as te ao Māori and money right through to understanding how investing works. Ka Hao te Rangatahi comes from the whakatauki - ka pū te ruha ka hao te rangatahi, speaking to upcoming generations to take up the reigns left by their pakeke and kaumātua.

Tara Dymus, General Manager, Māori Public Health says, "In 2022, gambling addiction and harm still affects whānau Māori at the highest rates compared to other ethnic groups. If we unpack how the social determinants of health impact Māori, it is glaringly obvious that Māori still don’t have equitable access to opportunities to improve their financial circumstances that would lift whanau out of poverty.

Dymus continues, "In the context of this kaupapa we want rangatahi to develop a robust kete of mātauranga around money, ultimately using it as a tool to break the cycles of poverty that whānau Māori have been trapped in for generations. The overall aim of this kaupapa is to facilitate pathways towards tino rangatiratanga for whanau Māori through financial stability and wealth".

International studies suggest that people who are more financially literate are less likely to gamble frequently, thus illustrating possible links between financial literacy and gambling rates. The Commission for Financial Literacy and Retirement Income (2013) National Survey results show that 43% of Māori and 22% of Pākehā fall into the ‘low financial knowledge group’. However, it is important to note that there are also behaviours where the average Māori score is higher or equal to the New Zealand average, like keeping track of money or informed product choice.

Overall, the New Zealand Financial Capability Survey 2021 highlights that whānau Māori have lower financial wellbeing outcomes than average, and score lower across a number of financial capabilities. Furthermore, Māori are eight times more likely to experience gambling harm than the general population.

Madison-Rei Willison, Māori Public Health Advisor at Hāpai says "These statistics simply highlight the need to support whānau Māori in ventures of developing financial literacy, capability and confidence by demystifying money and providing knowledge that is both accessible and easily digestible. Our team at Hāpai are hoping that these webinars will both inspire and remind our rangatahi to dream big and see a brighter future for themselves and their whānau by using financial literacy as a vehicle".

In the context of gambling, Madison-Rei highlights the importance of preventative action "We are targeting our rangatahi so they have the tools and resources to make financially sound decisions. If our whānau are well- equipped with the knowledge and have confidence around managing their finances, we may be able to prevent or minimise the likelihood of whānau partaking in high risk activities such as gambling and spiralling into vicious debt cycles".

Tune into our monthly webinars, on the first and last Thursday’s of the month on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

