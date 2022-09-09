FASD Awareness Day: Faster Progress Needed To Prevent And Support

Today marks World FASD Awareness Day; a day to take a pause and reflect on how we are supporting alcohol-free pregnancies as well as those living with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Everyone across the motu is invited to share in a moment of reflection at 9:09am today. The ninth minute of the ninth hour of the ninth day of the ninth month symbolises the nine months of pregnancy in which it takes to grow a baby and support alcohol-free pregnancies. It is also a dedicated time to reflect on those living with FASD, their whānau and loved ones." says Dr Nicki Jackson, Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, it is estimated that half of all pregnancies are exposed to alcohol. Across the nine months, there is no safe time nor amount of alcohol exposure that is considered safe for the developing foetus. FASD is the diagnostic term used to describe the impacts on the brain and body of individuals who were exposed to alcohol during pregnancy. Each year, it is estimated that at least 1,800 babies are born with FASD in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Dr Leigh Henderson, Chair of the FASD Care Action Network (FASD-CAN) says "In the past year we have seen discussions around FASD grow. In particular, Paula Penfold's documentary, Disordered, highlighted the daily struggles for those living with FASD and their whānau, and the difficulties faced when accessing appropriate support services from the health and welfare sector. The documentary also highlighted the over-representation of those living with FASD in the justice system. These secondary harms associated with FASD are unjust and preventable. The families we work with deserve more help."

Alcohol Healthwatch, in partnership with FASD-CAN, have launched a new website dedicated to raising awareness of FASD Awareness month and ensuring it becomes a fixture in the Aotearoa awareness calendar. FASDmonth.nz shares resources, information about events and links for further support.

FASD-CAN and Alcohol Healthwatch will mark FASD Awareness Day this Friday September 9 with a webinar "FASD in Aotearoa: Where we are now". We’ll mark the year that was and turn the spotlight on the year to come. Speakers include Tania Henderson (FASD-CAN Board member and educator), Anita Gibbs (University of Otago), Harsh Vardhan (Te Whatu Ora), Leigh Henderson (FASD-CAN), Janell Dymus-Kurei (Hāpai te Hauora), Nicki Jackson (Alcohol Healthwatch) and journalist Paula Penfold (Stuff).

To enable New Zealanders living with FASD to grow and achieve, urgent attention needs to be given to increase access to diagnostic services and ensuring FASD, as a standalone disability, is eligible for disability support services. In addition, urgent action is required to address the wider drinking environment. The past year has seen these calls grow louder and louder.

