Start Your Day The Right Way – A Secret Morning Elixir

Not a morning person? We get it! No matter how much sleep you may have got the night before, waking up bright and bushy-tailed is just not a reality for most… especially if you are parents to newborns or toddlers. But that doesn’t mean you can’t start your day off on the right foot. We’ve got a secret elixir that will transform your well-being and start your day the right way. It’s…Turmeric, Black Pepper, Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, and Water to bring it all together.

Your morning elixir is as simple as that! Combined together, these five fabulous ingredients are packed with a powerhouse of vitamins, antioxidants, and micronutrients that help to combat inflammation, increase energy and restore and protect gut health. Let’s look at how each of these ingredients can increase your health and well-being.

Turmeric: Turmeric the star of this elixir has shown to have extremely powerful anti-inflammatory effects. The curcumin found in turmeric has been deemed effective in treating inflammation and significantly reduces general joint pains that can inhibit you from living your life to the fullest. Not only that, turmeric has the ability to keep you glowing and youthful and who doesn’t want that?! Other benefits include:

Improves digestion.

Boosts your immune system.

Aids in weight management.

Ginger: Incorporating fresh ginger into your morning shot is a fantastic way to get your body ready for a demanding day ahead. Ginger has been shown to increase the levels of serotonin and dopamine in the brain which helps to keep you productive, happy and positive throughout your day. You’ll also benefit from the high levels of antioxidants.

Black Pepper: Black pepper aids in activating the curcumin found in turmeric. Studies have shown that the combination of curcumin and piperine (found in black pepper) improves health due to their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and disease-fighting qualities.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Raw Apple Cider Vinegar contains natural probiotics (friendly bacteria) which can help you heal any gut issues and boost your immune system. Research suggests that gut bacteria has the ability to interact with the nervous system directly influencing one’s mental stamina, concentration and focus.

Need a bit of sweetness? Try adding half part of a freshly squeezed orange to your shot. Not only will your morning shot taste amazing but you’ll benefit from the additional vitamin C and antioxidants.

How to make a turmeric shot?

While freshly blending or juicing your morning elixir is best, we understand that not everyone has the luxury of time. For individuals who are bound to the clock, we recommend investing in a good quality turmeric paste. Not only will a paste make your life easier but you’ll benefit from the additional clean ingredients which will provide you with a daily dose of goodness.

