Awards To Celebrate Achievements Of Respiratory Community

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) will honour the achievements of outstanding New Zealanders living with respiratory conditions at the Respiratory Achievers Awards to be held on 23 February 2023.

Previously held biennially, the awards have been on hiatus, with the last event held in 2018. ARFNZ chief executive Letitia Harding explains that the event has been reinstated thanks to the generosity of the Foundation’s newest sponsor G.J. Gardner Homes.

"We are really excited to have them on board as our first ever Platinum sponsor in our Friends of the Foundation programme. Their support means that we can again run this fantastic event celebrating the achievements of truly inspirational New Zealanders living with respiratory conditions."

G.J. Gardner Homes managing director Ellie Porteous says her team is thrilled to be supporting the Foundation and the Respiratory Achievers Awards. "Having personally seen the effect asthma has had on family members, Grant and myself, along with the GJ’s team are proud to support the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation and the important work that they do."

The awards recognise people with respiratory conditions who have made achievements in one or more of the following fields; sporting, leadership, academic, cultural or community, while managing their condition and living a full and active life.

Nominations can be made across eight categories:

Asthma 5 - 12 years old

Asthma 12 - 18 years old

Adult asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Other respiratory conditions (including cystic fibrosis, bronchiolitis and bronchiectasis)

Cody Forbes Award for courage

Media award - open to journalists writing on respiratory issues

Respiratory educator award - open to nurses and other educators working with people with respiratory illnesses.

The 2023 event will be the 31st Respiratory Achievers Awards to be hosted by ARFNZ, reflecting the Foundation’s long history of supporting and championing New Zealanders with respiratory conditions. "Since humble beginnings more than 50 years ago, the Foundation has been advocating for Kiwis’ respiratory health and providing research and educational resources. Our work is needed more than ever. Respiratory diseases continue to have a significant health burden on New Zealand with one in six living with a respiratory condition. These conditions are estimated to cost our country $7 billion and are the third most common cause of death," Letitia explains.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday 23 February 2023 in Wellington. Winners in each category will receive a return trip for two to Wellington to attend the ceremony, a trophy and one night’s accommodation.

Nominations are now open and will close on 28 October. Nomination forms and further information is available at: https://www.asthmafoundation.org.nz/our-work/new-zealand-respiratory-achievers-awards

