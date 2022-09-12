News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Key Primary Health Players Feel Excluded In Development Of Commissioning Framework

Monday, 12 September 2022, 11:28 am
Press Release: Federation of Primary Health

The country’s leading primary and community health membership organisation says time is running out for the group responsible for developing a Commissioning Operating Model for Te Whatu Ora, to engage with key players in the primary health sector.

Chair of the Federation of Primary Health, Steve Chadwick, says they understand a draft commissioning model is due to be presented to the Te Whatu Ora design council by the end of this month.

“Clearly the Federation wants to be central to the commissioning work that is underway, and at this stage, our members know nothing about what is proposed. We would welcome the opportunity to be actively involved and suggest it is critical that those working at the coal face have significant input into a number of key areas and the commissioning model is one,” she says.

The Federation hosted a commissioning workshop on Friday 2 September which was facilitated by Professor Don Matheson, a public health expert and a Federation board member. It was well attended, with 24 of the Board and Federation member primary health organisations represented.

Professor Matheson says one of the key aims of the workshop was to drill down into what the primary health sector sees as essential to effective commissioning.

“The Federation supports the move to a partnership-based commissioning approach, recognising the leadership role that whānau and communities’ play,” he says. “One of the very strong positions that came out of the workshop was that primary and community care providers and patient’s families/whānau

and caregivers, must be enabled to actively participate in the commissioning processes.”

Additionally the workshop galvanised the Federation’s position that there must be a move away from micromanaging contracts, towards an increased emphasis on achieving health and wellbeing outcomes.

“There is a real opportunity for the sector to do things differently with a commissioning approach. Currently we tend to run with a bright idea from a policy person, a political party, or because it has been done in England or USA. We then try and manage that through a contract, which inevitably focuses more on the money and the outputs. A decade later, we will do a review and wonder why we haven’t made any impression on health equity? A commissioning approach will still value bright ideas, but equally the insights from providers, patients and whānau, as well as the policy setting of health equity and Te Tiriti compliance. With these outcomes in mind, effective commissioning is a dynamic process, using monitoring and evaluation to mark progress, and makes adjustments in a timely way.

The Federation of Primary Health also makes very clear that the rural community must not be left behind in the commissioning process, and supports actively linking health commissioning with local government and other government agencies, and local Iwi Māori Partnership Boards.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Federation of Primary Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 