Calocurb Seeks $5m Capital Raise To Capture Multi-billion-dollar Opportunity Fighting Obesity

Unique opportunity for NZ as Calocurb looks to conduct largest NZ clinical research of its kind

The ongoing obesity epidemic, which is responsible for 2.8 million deaths per year, has given rise to a multi-billion-dollar global market for appetite suppressant pharmaceuticals.

Kiwi business Calocurb has an unprecedented opportunity to grow its position in this market with a natural extract called Amarasate™ that is unique to New Zealand, discovered and developed by scientists from government-owned Crown Research Institute Plant & Food Research.

Research was recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition proving the effectiveness of Amarasate, prompting Calocurb to begin a NZD$5 million capital raise with plans to grow revenue to more than NZD$100 million in the next five years.

An opportunity for New Zealand

The burgeoning market for appetite suppressant pharmaceuticals is powered by the utilisation of GLP-1, put simply, a hormone that helps tell your brain you’re full.

Global pharmaceutical companies have invested millions developing synthetic injectable GLP-1 products that have become increasingly popular and effective at curbing appetites. The hype around GLP-1 is backed by a recent Morgan Stanley Research statement estimating the global obesity market could be worth more than USD$50 billion by the end of the decade.

In 2016, Plant & Food Research discovered a natural extract they called Amarasate™ as part of a NZD$20 million New Zealand Government-funded research programme.

Amarasate is a natural extract of a specific variety of hops bred for and only grown in New Zealand. Plant & Food Research exclusively license Amarasate to Calocurb. It has been clinically demonstrated to regulate eating behaviour by stimulating your body’s release of GLP-1 naturally. Clinical trials showed that taking Amarasate before a meal can reduce hunger, the amount of food eaten and therefore reduce calorie intake.

Sarah Kennedy, Calocurb CEO, says obesity epidemic is a complex issue that already costs New Zealand approximately NZD$2 billion in healthcare costs per year.

“This is a growing problem. We need to be doing everything we can to find tools and solutions that can help people better manage their weight.

“The team at Plant & Food Research have dedicated the last 12 years to this research. It has the potential to positively change health outcomes for millions of people across the world.”

Amarasate is a natural product that doesn’t require a medical prescription. It is taken orally via a Calocurb capsule, rather than injected like its synthetic counterparts.

Calocurb’s side effects are minimal, while GLP-1 injectables commonly cause nausea, diarrhoea, constipation, and vomiting.

On top of this, Calocurb is a fraction of the price at $59.99 per month, other solutions can cost more than 20x this amount.

Kennedy says New Zealand has a unique opportunity to be a leader in the rapidly growing international market.

“The world’s largest pharmaceutical companies are backing GLP-1 drugs as a key solution to the obesity epidemic. While synthetics are being developed, no other natural product has shown the potency of GLP-1 stimulation generated by Amarasate.

“The rapid growth of the appetite suppressant market is an incredible opportunity for New Zealand to harvest a valuable natural resource that can be used to tackle global obesity, one of our biggest health challenges of the next decade. Calocurb is proud to bring this natural, affordable, and effective solution to people across the world,” says Kennedy.

Capital raise and the largest NZ clinical research of its kind

Millions of dollars have already been invested in the research and development of Amarasate, which has helped to clinically demonstrate taking Calocurb before a meal can reduce hunger, the amount of food eaten, and calorie intake.

When compared to international pharmaceutical counterparts, what’s currently missing is a clinical study proving that Calocurb helps users lose weight.

After the $5 million capital raise, Calocurb will organise what is anticipated to be the largest clinical weight loss trial of its kind in New Zealand.

Kennedy says the trial will build on previous clinical research to give Calocurb what is required to make weight loss claims in all key markets across the world, including the United States.

“We’re planning a gold standard clinical research programme with more than 150 participants and a double-blind randomised trial. It will be ethics approved and will take at least 12 months including recruitment, trial, results analysis, and publication.

“It will give us what we need to solidify and grow Calocurb’s position in the United States, the largest anti-obesity market in the world which is currently growing at 51% per annum.

“This capital raise will propel Calocurb’s growth over the next two-year period as the appetite suppressant market is further established. We intend to be world leaders in this field,” says Kennedy.

