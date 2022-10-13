E-Mental Health Stakeholders Have Chance To Attend World Leading Congress In Auckland Next Month

Experts from international research groups, Governments, healthcare organisations, people with lived experience and product developers will be congregating at the 8th Annual eMental Health International Congress at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland from 10 to 11 November. They will be here to promote the global implementation of eMental Health to help solve the global mental health crisis.

The global mental health crisis is a difficult problem to solve, but with the rise of digital tools that will improve access, allow scalability, and transform our current mental healthcare system, it appears that there is a digital beacon of hope on the horizon.

eMental Health options provide consumers with more choice, additional support and access to resources when and where they need them most. It also allows healthcare professionals to see hundreds more patients than they can when done face to face, reducing long waiting lists and mental distress.

The Congress is an initiative of the eMental Health International Collaborative (eMHIC), based in Auckland, which is on a mission to bring together and to connect anyone working in mental health with people leading the way in this transformative field.

eMHIC is the global peak body on digital mental health and, while it is an international organisation lead by mental health leaders from around the world, its headquarters are located right here in Auckland, New Zealand.

eMHIC Executive Director Anil Thapliyal says: "The Congress is an opportunity for everyone and anyone working in eMental health to come together and collaborate as we all work towards solving the global mental health crisis, and ultimately saving lives."

"It truly is a global event, and we welcome everyone including those who can contribute through sharing their own lived experiences of poor mental health, those who work in the field, and those who simply want to learn more. We all need to work together to make the difference."

Global mental health crisis a growing concern

The World Health Organization now estimates one in eight of people around the world live with a mental health disorder ( https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mental-disorders).

In Aoteroa New Zealand, we are bombarded daily with news of our growing rates of poor mental health and the strain that our healthcare system is under.

Traditional methods of support and treatment simply cannot scale at the level required to meet the growing demand. However, this new wave of technological innovation is proving to be a critical ally. Experts around the world agree that integrating digital solutions into our existing healthcare systems will make a pivotal difference in the global fight against mental illness.

eMental Health, also known as digital mental health solutions, are infinitely scalable and enable promotion, prevention, screening, treatment and social support to improve mental wellbeing and recovery.

The eMHIC Congress is a once-a-year opportunity to connect with and learn from the world’s leading experts in eMental Health. It is the only gathering of mental health officials from governments around the world focussed on the safe and effective implementation of digital mental health into national healthcare systems.

Attendees will benefit from hearing about what other countries, healthcare providers and innovative product developers are doing right, and be inspired by the focus on sharing knowledge and collaboratively creating the future of eMental Health.

Details:

When

Thursday 10th November - Friday 11th November (NZDT, GMT+13:00)

Where

Day One will be held in person at The Pullman Hotel, Central Auckland, New Zealand. It will also be live streamed on eMHIC’s interactive event platform to enable global participation and accommodate those unable to attend in person. Day Two is a virtual only day.

About eMHIC and the Annual Congress

eMental Health International Collaborative (eMHIC) is a charitable, global organisation supported by a board of international experts in digital mental health. eMHIC’s mission is to facilitate knowledge exchange between researchers, product developers, policymakers, and practitioners around the world to help demystify the field, champion lived experience, support innovation, and foster international best practice in digital mental healthcare.

Each year eMHIC hosts the eMental Health International Congress which is a gathering of international thought leaders, subject matter experts and government health officials sharing learnings about eMental health implementation science and actively co-creating the future of mental healthcare.

This year’s Congress

This year the Congress will be held at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on November 10th and 11th and live streamed to over 10 countries, with over 30 speakers focussing on the theme: Mental Health's Transformation - Bringing The Digital Ecosystem To Life.

Key Government representatives from the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Sweden, Singapore, and the Philippines will be in attendance, making it an event not to be missed for anyone interested in current developments and the future of global mental healthcare.

Who should attend?

The Congress attracts all levels of participants from people with lived experience of mental ill-health, eMental Health product innovators, digital health researchers, the healthcare workforce and Government strategy and policymakers.

World expert speakers include:

Dr Julie Smith, Clinical Psychologist, Online Educator and UK Bestselling Author

- Dr Julie Smith has been a clinical psychologist with the NHS and in private practise for over a decade. She is now on a mission to make mental health education accessible to all. Within 3 years of beginning this mission, her online audience has grown astronomically to over 6 million followers across the different video and social media platforms. Her videos have clocked up around a billion views. Her debut book, Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? has been a no.1 Sunday Times Bestseller and continues to be the UK’s top selling non-fiction book of 2022.

- Julie will be sharing her key insights into the key role of social media in improving reach, breaking down stigma and increasing access to mental health education.

Patricia Deegan, Lived experience advocate and Founder of Pat Deegan & Associates, United States

- For over 30 years, Pat has been a thought leader and disruptive innovator in the field of behavioral health recovery. Pat Deegan’s Recovery Approach includes the award-winning CommonGround Software, Recovery Academy, Medication Empowerment, Certified Personal Medicine Coaching and the Hearing Distressing Voices Simulation. Pat is an activist in the survivor movement and has lived her own journey of recovery after being diagnosed with schizophrenia as a teenager. She has held several academic appointments, has numerous publications, and has carried a message of hope for recovery to audiences around the world.

- Pat will be presenting her award-winning Recovery Approach that focuses on the person instead of the illness and offers hope-filled tools, technologies and training for people, families, and providers.

Victoria Hornby, CEO, Mental Health Innovations, UK

- Victoria is CEO of Mental Health Innovations, the charity behind SHOUT - the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text service. Mental Health Innovations was founded by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in November 2017 and Victoria launched Shout 85258 in May 2019. She was recently recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2022 with an OBE for her services to the charitable sector during the Covid pandemic. SHOUT also employs a number of New Zealand volunteers to help meet the ever-growing demand for crisis support in the UK.

- Victoria will be speaking about the incredible work of SHOUT, how their charity managed to reach thousands of children, young people, and adults in need of immediate mental health support during the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to provide lifesaving support to those in need today.

NZ expert speakers include:

- Erica Lloyd, General Manager Global Sales, Soul Machines

- Andrew Slater, CEO, Whakarongorau, Aotearoa New Zealand

- Anna Elders, Clinical Lead, Just A Thought

- Dr Tania Wilson, General Manager, ProCare Fresh Minds

-The full list of NZ and international speakers is available on the eMHIC Congress page.

How to register

Visit https://emhicglobal.com/emental-health-international-congress-2022/ for full details and to purchase tickets.

