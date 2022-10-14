Campaign To Ease Children’s Fears About Anaesthesia

Helping parents and carers to relieve their child’s anxiety before an operation is the focus of a new information campaign launched today.

The Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA) “Anaesthesia and Children: Caring for your kids” campaign is aimed at guiding parents, carers and their children so they can understand what they can expect before, during and after their child’s operations.

Mindful of the workforce and resourcing pressures faced by hospitals in New Zealand ANZCA is encouraging hospitals to support the campaign if they can.

ANZCA President Dr Chris Cokis says some children may need reassurance ahead of having an operation or procedure in hospital. Children of all ages, including newborn babies, may require anaesthesia when having an operation or medical procedure.

“This year’s National Anaesthesia Day campaign on Monday 17 October is about creating awareness of the vital role anaesthetists play in keeping children safe and pain-free during their operation. It’s also about helping parents, carers and children through the process,” he explains.

“Sometimes children may be anxious about having to go to hospital for an operation so we’re encouraging parents and carers to speak with their anaesthetist ahead of their child’s operation to ensure they’re well prepared and also so everything runs as smoothly as possible.”

ANZCA has created a short animated video for children with the Society for Paediatric Anaesthesia in New Zealand and Australia that anaesthetists and hospitals can use as part of a suite of online resources which also includes posters and fact sheets at anzca.edu.au.

New Zealand is one of the safest places to have a surgical procedure involving anaesthesia, and our anaesthetists are among the most highly trained specialist doctors on the planet.

ANZCA, as one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest specialist medical colleges with 7500 specialist anaesthetists (fellows) and 500 specialist pain medicine physicians, is responsible for the training, examination and specialist accreditation of anaesthetists and pain medicine specialists and for the standards of clinical practice in Australia and New Zealand.

