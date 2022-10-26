News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pams Brand Sprouts Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Salmonella

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 8:26 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

Foodstuffs Own Brands Ltd is recalling its Pams brand Alfalfa Sprouts, Salad Sprouts, Sandwich Selection Sprouts and Spicy Sprouts Combo due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Salmonella poisoning can be serious, especially for people vulnerable to illness, including the very young, the elderly, the pregnant and those with compromised immune systems, says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle.

"If you think you have been exposed to Salmonella or have any concerns for your health please contact your health professional or call Health Line: 0800 611 116.

"Affected product should not be eaten, but can be returned to place of purchase for a refund."

Recalled products are being removed from shelves at New World, PAK'nSave and Four Square stores throughout the North Island.

The following products, marked with a use by date of 4 November 2022 are included in the recall. These are all in 100g plastic punnets.

  • Pams brand Alfalfa Sprouts
  • Salad Sprouts
  • Sandwich Selection Sprouts
  • Spicy Sprouts Combo.

Salmonella was discovered as a result of routine testing. New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notification of associated illness.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with Foodstuffs to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence," Mr Arbuckle said.

For the latest information on the recall, visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page.

© Scoop Media

