Health Quality & Safety Commission Chief Executive Stepping Down

The resignation of Dr Janice Wilson as Chief Executive of the Health Quality & Safety Commission (the Commission) was announced today by Commission Board Chair Dr Dale Bramley.

Dr Wilson has led the Commission since its inception in 2010.

‘It is with much sadness that I have formally accepted Janice Wilson’s resignation. She has been an outstanding chief executive and has achieved a great deal during her time leading the Commission,’ says Dr Bramley.

Dr Wilson has had a long and distinguished career as a psychiatrist and in her roles in mental health and the public service, including two executive roles at the Ministry of Health, prior to leading the Commission.

‘Janice Wilson has developed a strong team at the Commission but, most importantly, she will leave behind an organisation that has made a significant contribution to the health outcomes of New Zealanders.

‘I am particularly grateful for her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and her consistent focus on equity. She has been a mentor to many and has seen the Commission successfully navigate the recent health sector reforms.

‘It has been an absolute pleasure working with Janice and her thoughtful, inclusive and wise leadership will be greatly missed,’ says Dr Bramley.

Dr Wilson’s last day at the Commission will be Friday 21 April 2023.

