Why A Health Mind Is Becoming An Employee’s Best Asset

The top skill Kiwi workers will need to develop in the workplace now and in the future is a healthy mind.

Simone-Ellen Keller, a personal transformation strategist and CEO of Genius You—a company that teaches people how the mind works and how to use it to uncover their own brilliance by using emotions constructively—is calling for New Zealanders to put the same focus on their mental health as they do on their physical health.

“If you want a satisfying career. If you want healthy relationships and if you want to be good with your money, you need to start thinking of mental health like you do physical health,” says Keller, who was fired four times by employers because she didn’t realise that her mental health was a major contributor to her success and failure at work.

“I had no idea that my impulsivity was connected to my ADHD, which in turn affected my mental health. You don’t have to be neurodiverse to have mental health challenges—they affect us all a lot more than we know. I just couldn’t see it because you don’t know what you don’t know.”

Keller said developing mental fitness is a workout. It is hard work to sit on uncomfortable and painful emotions, but we need to learn how to use negative emotions if we want to become mentally fit and strong.

“We run away from negative emotions, we medicate, and we avoid when instead we should listen to those negative emotions because the mind is trying to defend us against something that is harming us, which we may not even be aware of.

“The healthier your mind, the more you can use it to be more effective in your personal life and career. When you can’t achieve what you want to achieve, and do the things you want to do, that’s the time to stop and take note of your mental health.”

Keller offers this advice to people who want to work on their mental health.

Acceptance

Keller says that everybody needs to accept that they have mental health.

“Once you acknowledge that your mental health needs to be looked after liking you do your physical health, you can begin to understand, improve and develop. Take responsibility for looking after your own mental health.”

2. Learn about your mental health

Keller advises people to set a goal to learn about their mental health.

“Find out how your mind works. Investigate it, talk about it—mental health isn’t a disorder thing, it’s a whole spectrum of health thing.”

3. Get to know your emotions

Keller says our emotions are tools for strengthening our mental health.

“Like weights in a strength training workout, emotions are the resistance in a mental health workout. Begin by documenting how your emotions work; what triggers them and how they affect your behaviour.”

Keller urges Kiwis to pay attention to their mental health not just when there is a disorder or when issues flare up, but also in how it affects you and how to get the best out of it to build healthy relationships, a career and stable finances.

ABOUT

One of New Zealand’s leading brand strategists, wife and mother, Simone had everything going for her, but things weren’t as perfect as the seemed. Hard work, tension and the pressures of relationships with the people closest to her, Simone knew something had to change before it was too late.

Using the techniques, thinking and experience she applied to creating world class brands, Simone embarked on a journey of research, soul searching and personal transformation. Out of that journey emerged the Genius You system for rapid personal development.

Now Simone is living a life enriched with strong, healthy relationships while she builds her own company dedicated to helping others be brilliant— work which she loves. Simone has spent the last nine years working with hundreds of people, changing lives, transforming relationships, and steadily honing the Genius You programme into a ‘superpower’ system that lets people take control of their lives now and into the future.

