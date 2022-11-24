News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Te Pou Matakana Drops Injunction Against The Whanau Ora Community Clinic

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: Whanau Ora Community Clinic

The Whanau Ora Community Clinic is delighted that Te Pou Matakana (Whanua Ora Commissioning Agency) has dropped the injunction application filed against us, and paid our costs.

The Community Clinic’s Director, George Ngatai, said “We have always thought it was misconceived to seek an injunction preventing us from using Whanau Ora in our name in connection with our work in the healthcare and wellbeing sector.”

“Our lawyers were well prepared to defend us against the injunction on 5-6 December in the Wellington High Court, but now we don’t have to.

Te Pou Matakana’s legal submissions were due last Friday but instead, they withdrew their injunction application and offered to pay us some of the costs their injunction application put us to.

That has now been agreed and paid. The substantive proceeding remains on foot but without urgency, we do not know when this will be heard by the Court”

“No one organisation or even an individual can own a kaupapa like Whānau Ora and we are pleased with Te Pou Matakana (The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency) dropping the injunction application” George Ngatai said.

“The Whanau Ora Community clinic will continue to focus on serving our patients and clients, many of whom are vulnerable and hard to reach, as well as serving our more than 1200 active COVID patients.”

© Scoop Media

