ProCare Announces Winners Of 2022 Quality Awards

Healthcare provider, ProCare, has today announced the winners of its 2022 Quality Awards. These annual awards recognise the excellence and quality of care that general practice teams provide in terms of improving the health and wellbeing of their patients, providing quality care and introducing new innovations.

The awards were based on clinical data held by ProCare.

Taking out the Overall Award for providing the ‘Our Picture of Health Outcomes’ (OPOH) and Quality Framework Awards was Ellerslie Medical Centre.

Winner of the ‘Our Picture of Health Outcomes’ Large practice was Mairangi Medical Centre, Medium Practice winner was Ellerslie Medical Centre and Small Practice winner was Eden Epsom Medical Centre.

These awards looked for the practice that achieved ‘best’ care for its overall and high needs patients across the following indicators:

immunisations (8 months & 2-year olds)

cervical screening

smoking brief advice

CVDRA newly eligible cohort

good/acceptable blood glucose levels (HbA1c glycaemic control < or equal to 64 mmol/mol)

Blood pressure control

Management of micro/macroalbuminuria

primary & secondary CVD prevention.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: “The fact that our practices were able to achieve such positive results for their patients on top of dealing with a global pandemic is absolutely incredible.

“We know how hard it’s been to get patients into practices, so we want to celebrate the fantastic work that these teams of health professionals are doing every day to support the health and wellbeing of whānau in our communities,” she continues.

Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare’s says: “We have 182 practices across Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau and this is about celebrating the achievements, the leadership and the extraordinary efforts general practices teams have undertaken in order to manage the health of their patients. General practices not only deal with acute illnesses as well as chronic long-term conditions, but they also have to deal with the day-to-day wellbeing needs of their patients.

“Congratulations to the winners, the runners up, but also to every single one of those general practice teams who do the amazing mahi day in and day out to improve the health of their population. We are delighted to recognise you all for everything you do,” he concludes.

All awards were for the period 1 July 2021-30 June 2022 with the exception of the flu award which looks at vaccination coverage at the end of September 2022. The full list of winners is made available below and were announced as part of ProCare’s AGM.

ProCare Quality Award Winners – 2022

Our Picture of Health Indicator Award (Overall best performer for total population and high needs across the Outcomes Quality Framework indicators)

· Overall Practice winner: Ellerslie Medical Centre

· Large Practice winner (8,000+ patients): Mairangi Medical Centre

Runner up: Eastmed Doctors

· Medium Practice winner (3,001-7,999 patients): Ellerslie Medical Centre

Runner up: Panmure Medical Centre

· Small Practice winner (3,000 or fewer patients): Eden Epsom Medical Centre

Runner up: Te Atatu South Medical Centre

Ataria Marsden Māori Equity Award (The best performing practice across the OPOH indicators for Māori population. To be eligible practices would need to have 500+ Māori patients)

Winner : Greenwood Medical Centre Runner Up : Mt Wellington Medical Centre Highly Commended : Panmure Medical Centre

: Greenwood Medical Centre

Dr Sam Fuimaono Pacific Equity Award (The best performing practice across the OPOH indicators for Pacific population in practices with 500+ Pacific patients)

Winner : Panmure Medical Centre Runner Up : Mt Wellington Family Health Centre Highly Commended : Ōtara Family & Christian Health Centre

: Panmure Medical Centre

Patient Satisfaction – Patient Experience Survey (PES) Award (This award used patient survey scores from the National PES. Successful practices had the highest average final score. A minimum of 1.5% of a practice population had to have participated in the survey to be eligible)

Large Practice winner : Mt Eden Medical Centre Runner Up : Remuera Village Medical Centre

: Mt Eden Medical Centre Medium Practice winner : Etu Pasifika Auckland Runner Up : Manurewa Healthcare Medical Group

: Etu Pasifika Auckland Small Practice winner : Newton Medical Centre Runner Up : Te Atatu South Medical Centre

: Newton Medical Centre

Flu Vaccine Coverage Award (Practice with the highest flu vax coverage for Māori & Pacific patients aged 55+)

Winner: Māngere Bridge Surgery Runner Up: Surrey Medical Centre Highly Commended: TL Care.



