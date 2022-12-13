News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Older People Contributed To Communities During COVID-19, Whilst Dealing With Impacts On Personal Wellbeing

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 7:00 am
Press Release: Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission

Older people have contributed greatly to their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic whilst managing increased loneliness and a range of other challenges. This is according to today’s Te Hiringa Mahara - the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission report The impact of COVID-19 on the wellbeing of older people in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Our report highlights that while older people tend to experience better wellbeing than other age groups, the more vulnerable elderly face more negative impacts of the pandemic than others, with impacts continuing to affect their wellbeing," says Dr. Filipo Katavake-McGrath, Te Hiringa Mahara Director of Wellbeing System Leadership and Insights. "Anxiety and fear continue to be a challenge for older people"

Attitudes toward ageing and older people have changed. While attitudes have often become more positive, older people were also positioned in media as vulnerable and less adaptable.

"Older people have contributed greatly through the pandemic, often coping, thriving, and supporting others. Kaumātua worked hard to maintain connections with their communities and whānau in a variety of different ways." "Kaumātua were at the centre of stories of community and whānau wellbeing during lockdown. While not being able to participate in tangihanga was a particularly difficult challenge for Māori kaumātua, they had a key role in adapting tikanga to offset the impact of COVID-19.

"The pandemic has taught us lessons for future crises and supporting wellbeing in general. As a result, we call for greater recognition of the involvement of older people in their communities and inclusion of older people in decision making affecting them.

"It is important that our understanding of the pandemic, and our planning for the future recognises that older people have a variety of different experiences, needs, and contributions."

View the report

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 