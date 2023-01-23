News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health Warning – Unsafe Recreational Water Quality At Lake Aviemore (Mahi Tikumu) At Waitangi And At Te Akatarawa

Monday, 23 January 2023, 5:25 pm
Press Release: South Canterbury District Health Board

Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health unit has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from Lake Aviemore (Mahi Tikumu) at Waitangi and at Te Akatarawa.

Dr Matthew Reid, Medical Officer of Health for Te Mana Ora, National Public Health Service Te Whatu Ora, says “Water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.”

If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as Hepatitis A or Salmonella infection,” Dr Reid says.

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on Environment Canterbury’s website, he says.

Monitoring of the sites will continue and the public will be advised when the sites are safe for recreational use.

