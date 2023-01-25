Back To Work, Back To School, Back To Good Health!

After a much-needed summer break (even if it didn’t feel very much like summer), the majority of Kiwis will be putting away their beach towels (or umbrellas) as they prepare to get back into their day-to-day routines. While the break may have been the welcome relief many needed to get their head back into their 2023 to-do list, it’s natural for some Kiwis to need additional support to start their year with a spring in their step.

“2023 is officially here, and unfortunately so are the ‘next year problems’ we’d all gifted ourselves as we wrapped up business for the summer break,” reflects one of Good Health’s in-Naturopaths Lucy Briant. “It’s no secret that Kiwis have found themselves dealing with more stress in recent years, with one in nine adults (11.25%) reporting high or very high levels of psychological distress in 2022 compared to 7.5% pre-Covid, so if you’re concerned about returning to routine it’s highly likely you’re not alone.”

Good Health has been supporting New Zealand’s health naturally for over 25 years with their range of quality vitamins and supplements, available at leading health stores and pharmacies nationwide. As we truly get into the new year, Good Health’s team of naturopaths have provided their recommendations to prove additional support to help you and your family do more of what you love this year.

“The new year is not only a time for reflection, it’s also a great time to decide what you would like to prioritise in the coming year. An investment in you and your family’s health is the gift that will keep on giving for years to come,” shares Lucy.

“To focus on your health from the inside out, it’s important to go back to basics. Often when we have had a stressful and busy year we can fall into some not-so-great habits on our holiday, like staying up a bit too late, drinking alcohol more regularly and not eating regular meals with our 5+-a-day fruits and vegetables. Ensuring that you and your family gets back to your regular sleep and meal routines in the days before returning to work or school is also paramount.”

If you’re looking for additional support as you head back to your routines in 2023, Good Health have provided their natural solutions to help you and your family achieve your goals, naturally. For a complimentary, no obligation consultation with one of Good Health’s two in-house Naturopaths, head to https://www.goodhealth.co.nz/contact.

Back to Work:

B Activated B12

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient for the normal growth and function of all cells, including nerve and red blood cells. Good Health B Activated B12 with activated B12 may be beneficial for individuals on restricted diets, vegetarians and vegans as well as those with gut concerns or when absorption is impaired.

This delicious dissolving tablet has superior absorption and uptake into the body, for energy support, general health and wellbeing.

Recommended for:

Vegetarians and vegans

Energy production

Iron level concerns

Healthy oxygenation

Nervous system support

Energy & Vitality

Energy & Vitality contains 3 key ingredients at scientifically researched doses; Ashwagandha supports nervous system support & rejuvenation, Siberian Ginseng supports energy & vitality, and Rhodiola supports stamina and physical and mental performance.

Key features & benefits:

Triple action comprehensive formula that is scientifically studied to support the adrenal glands

Powerful adaptogenic type herbs used to support stamina, energy & mental performance

Rhodiola rosea contains the scientifically researched amount of Rosavins & Salidrosides. This is commonly used by endurance athletes to support energy & body recovery

Siberian ginseng provides support for tiredness and low energy levels

Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogenic tonic that is calming, rejuvenating & supports the nervous system

Rapid Calm:

If you’re beginning to feel the pressure pile up, Rapid Calm may be right for you. This unique stress complex contains the scientifically researched amino acid L-Theanine, which crosses the blood brain barrier to support a calm, relaxed mood. Rapid Calm helps during times of heightened stress, showing noticeable results in 15 minutes.

This stress complex also contains Vitamin D for year-round mood support and magnesium for nervous tension, and dissolves easily in water for a delicious tasting, natural lemon flavoured drink.

Recommended for:

Heightened state of stress or panic

Ongoing stress and worry

Mood health support

Back to School:

Magnesium Kids:

Magnesium Kids is vital for every cell in growing bodies, supports kids during growth spurts, soothes muscle tension and supports total well-being for a good night’s sleep by helping to calm and relax busy minds and bodies. Magnesium Kids contains vitamins C, D and Zinc to help support developing strong bones in a delicious berry flavoured chewable tablet.

Key Benefits:

Support for growth spurts, and soothes muscle tension

Supports restlessness & a good night’s sleep by helping relax the mind and body

Provides building blocks for well-structured and resilient bones

Supports overall general wellbeing

Helps to aid the absorption of magnesium

Natural berry flavour and kiwi imprint on chewable tablet with kiwi imprint

Dairy intolerant kids can benefit too

No added dairy, artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners, or preservatives

Viralex Kids Immune Chews:

Good Health Viralex® Kids Immune Chews are specially formulated to support children’s immune health with scientifically researched Wellmune® for less days off daycare and school. Viralex® Kids Immune Chews help to support children’s immune systems and further supports their immune restoration.

Key Benefits:

Effective ingredients, specifically researched on and for children

Supports immune health without over-stimulating the immune system for less days off daycare and school

Kids will love the taste. Developed with fussy little eaters in mind!

Child friendly format, easy and convenient to take

No added nasties, safe for children to take

Ideal for year-round illness and keeping the immune system ‘topped up’

Free Naturopath Consultations with Good Health:

It’s natural for parents and busy adults to have questions about them and their family’s health. If you’re wanting to understand what product might be right for you, talk to your doctor or feel free to contact one of Good Health’s friendly Naturopaths through our website for a complimentary no-obligation consultation.

“My colleague Jane McClurg and I are Good Health’s two in-house naturopaths, and like the wider team, we’re passionate about New Zealand’s good health,” shares Lucy. “Whether you’re wanting to discuss natural solutions for your ailments or confirm whether a product may be right for you, we’re available throughout the week to discuss any of your natural health concerns and ensure you’re tailoring your supplement and vitamin routine to your best benefit.”

To see the full range of vitamins and supplements or to explore a wide range of informational articles on natural health, please visit www.goodhealth.co.nz.

Always read the label and use as directed. If symptoms persist see your healthcare professional. Good Health, Auckland.

ENDS

Imagery is available to download here.

Issued on behalf of GOOD HEALTH NZ by Pead

TAPSPP9753

About Good Health NZ

Good Health is a proudly New Zealand founded and operated business, started over a quarter of a century ago by John Blanchard. John’s agricultural career background led him to become fascinated with the health benefits of herbal and oil seed crops, so much so that in 1987 he opened the doors for business, and Good Health began. As a business, Good Health has grown - we now offer a range of over 350 products to support natural immune health and health and vitality. Our products are designed and developed right on our premises in Auckland, New Zealand. We’re a full-service natural health company supplying pharmacies, health stores and duty-free reseller networks nationwide. We also export our products around the world to countries such as Australia, Indonesia, South Africa, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, and China.

© Scoop Media

