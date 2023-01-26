Plans Unveiled For New Ryman Village In The Waikato Town

Ryman Healthcare has unveiled plans for latest village in Cambridge.

The $200 million village on Cambridge Rd is under way and will eventually be home to more than 300 residents.

Ryman Healthcare’s New Zealand CEO Cheyne Chalmers told busy public meetings the Cambridge village included the latest in design refinements for residents.

Plans include an indoor swimming pool and spa, library, bar, movie theatre, dining rooms, café, hair salon and beauty therapy rooms.

The village includes 80 resthome, hospital and dementia care beds, so residents moving in could be assured there was care available if their health needs changed over time.

Founded in Christchurch in 1984, Ryman’s philosophy of providing care that was ‘good enough for mum or dad’ had been unwavering, Cheyne said.

“Our model is all about care, it is at the core of what we do each day.

“We know it is incredibly reassuring for our residents and their families to know that there is care there when they need it. This will become even more important in the years as the number of people retiring and looking for care options grows.’’

The early stages of the village are selling now.

Ryman designs, builds and operates its own retirement villages, and has grown to become New Zealand’s largest operator, winning the Most Trusted Brand accolade in aged care and retirement living eight times.

“We’re different in many ways but probably one thing that sets us apart is that we have our own design and construction teams – so our villages are built by us for our residents, so we can have a lot of input into what works and what we can improve on,’’ she said.

‘’We do everything else ourselves, right down to landscaping and interior design. And once the village is developed, we run it with our own team.’’

Bernadette Forsdyke, General Manager of Sales at Ryman New Zealand, said each Ryman village is named after a significant local identity.

Ryman’s other Waikato villages are named after female trailblazers Hilda Ross and Linda Jones.

“We think it is a great way to give the village an identity rather than just a location and pay respect to pioneering locals,’’ Bernadette said.

“Who better to ask than the people who live here already – so please let us know if you have any suggestions. There’s nothing better than local knowledge.’’

The early stages are selling fast with first residents expected to move in later this year.

© Scoop Media

