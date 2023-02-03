News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Five Reasons Why We Need A Māori Health Authority, And Five Questions For Political Parties

Friday, 3 February 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

 Successive governments have acknowledged the impact of healthcare inequalities on whānau Māori but failed to make sufficient and sustained investment or enact structural change and do things differently.

 The Crown’s failure to meet its obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi was detailed through the Wai 2575 hearings and the Hauora subsequent report.

 The establishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority creates a means to target funding, grow the Māori workforce and improve accountability across the health system. Inequity has been baked into our health system as well as in housing, education, justice, and social development.

 It has been compounded by the impact of colonisation, racism, and the social, economic, and commercial determinants of health. The establishment of Te Aka Whai Ora is the Crown’s acknowledgement of the need to do things differently to deliver healthcare, and to honour the centrality of the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi – Tino Rangatiratanga, partnership, active protection, equity, and options to realise this change.

 These guiding principles are the cornerstones for developing any patient and whānau-centred health model for all people in Aotearoa NZ However, equitable health outcomes for Maori cannot be achieved solely by better design of healthcare delivery.

 The foundation posts of health sit deep within other aspects of wellbeing: access to safe and secure housing, liveable incomes, an education system that enables all students to fulfil their potential, a fair and unbiased criminal justice system, meaningful employment that fosters individual self-esteem, and adequate support for whānau during times of difficulty and hardship.

 Te Aka Whai Ora is an opportunity to do things differently, through principles of Tino Rangatiratanga, Mana Motuhake and Mana Māori, and underpinned by Te Tiriti o Waitangi. 

Five reasons why Aotearoa New Zealand needs a Māori Health Authority

 1. Health services can be commissioned according to kaupapa Māori values

 2. The life expectancy gap between Māori and European/Other persists 

3. Sustained underinvestment in Māori health equity

 4. Inequities in access to health services and health outcomes continue 

5. Our understanding of health and wellbeing must be holistic and multidimensional Five questions for political parties in election year We call on all political parties to declare their plan for health equity and flourishing Māori lives. Specifically:

 1. How does your party propose to meet the Crown’s obligations to Māori health equity under Te Tiriti o Waitangi?

 2. What investment is your party dedicating (in the short term and long term) to Māori health equity?

 3. What is your timeframe to achieve equality in life expectancy outcomes?

 4. How will your party work across the House of Representatives to achieve sustained change beyond the three-year parliamentary term?

 5. What is the evidence base supporting your policy and plan?

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 