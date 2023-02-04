Power, Phones And IT Systems Up & Running At Christchurch Hospital

Power has been restored at Christchurch Hospital, with one building currently being powered by back-up generators.

The Waipapa acute services building is receiving power from its on-site generators, while the Parkside and Riverside buildings are back on mains power.

A one hour power outage due to a network outage left some areas in total darkness earlier this evening.

We will be reviewing why the generators didn’t automatically connect to the hospital’s systems when the power failed.

Thankfully all 478 patients in our care, including 96 in ED at the time the power went out are safe.

We appreciate the support of St John, Civil Defence, the 24 Hour Surgery as well as our own staff, including those who came in to work on restoring our systems.

