Power, Phones And IT Systems Up & Running At Christchurch Hospital
Saturday, 4 February 2023, 7:41 am
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
03 February
Power has been restored at
Christchurch Hospital, with one building currently being
powered by back-up generators.
The Waipapa acute
services building is receiving power from its on-site
generators, while the Parkside and Riverside buildings are
back on mains power.
A one hour power outage due to a
network outage left some areas in total darkness earlier
this evening.
We will be reviewing why the generators
didn’t automatically connect to the hospital’s systems
when the power failed.
Thankfully all 478 patients in
our care, including 96 in ED at the time the power went out
are safe.
We appreciate the support of St John, Civil
Defence, the 24 Hour Surgery as well as our own staff,
including those who came in to work on restoring our
systems.
