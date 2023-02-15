Stroke Charities Announce Merger

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand and Stroke Central New Zealand are pleased to announce their intention to amalgamate on 1 July to ensure that a unified national organisation will achieve their shared goals of reducing strokes, improving outcomes and saving lives.

The Stroke Central team will continue to work in the central region to help clients and their whānau live their best possible lives before and after stroke.

John Gommans, Chair of the Stroke Foundation, says: “At a time when our national health services are focussed on delivering consistent quality care across all of Aotearoa New Zealand, we are committed to supporting stroke survivors and their whānau across the lower North Island.

“With one stroke taking place every 55 minutes, there are currently 64,000 people living with the after effects of their stroke, and a further 300,000 indirectly impacted. Research conducted in 2015 predicted that by 2028, this figure would rise by 40 per cent, and we are on target to exceed this.

This is why we are amalgamating with Stroke Central to create one nationally consistent, evidence based and high quality community stroke service for Aotearoa. We are stronger together, in our fight against stroke.”

Robin Boldarin, President of Stroke Central, says: “We welcome the opportunity to join forces with the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand in the battle against stroke.

This change will come with many benefits for our clients, while allowing us to maintain our local workforce, services and community groups.

We will continue to provide the same high standard of service, alongside new health promotion and stroke prevention services.

Meeting the needs of the stroke-affected community of Aotearoa

The Stroke Foundation is New Zealand’s national stroke prevention and recovery charity. For more than 40 years, we have worked to prevent stroke and help survivors access the support they need to live their best possible life after their stroke.

Our services include:

Community Stroke Advisors who support stroke survivors and their whānau in communities across the country.

Return-to-Work Advisors who help clients return to work after their stroke, working with employers and individuals to develop a practical plan.

Health promotion initiatives including campaigns, key messages to help people spot the warning signs of stroke, and specific trade-based initiatives targeted at high-risk groups.

Stroke prevention and ‘life after stroke’ resources, including information to help young people, whānau, and carers navigate the challenges of looking after a loved one after a stroke hits.

The generosity of our donors makes it possible for us to help thousands of stroke survivors every year. Our teams work in the community to ensure the best possible outcomes for stroke survivors, their whānau and carers.

Given the resources, support, and expertise the Stroke Foundation can offer, we believe this change will boost stroke prevention and health promotion services across the central region.

The boards of both charities have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement, with the merger planned to take effect from 1 July, 2023.

