Health Information And Updates Following The Impacts Of Cyclone Gabrielle

Hawke’s Bay has been significantly affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and a national state of emergency has been declared.

The following services are cancelled for Wednesday 15 February 2023:

Elective surgeries

Endoscopy services

Outpatient (Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay) appointments cancelled

Affected patients are being contacted and offered a telehealth appointment if appropriate or rebooked as soon as possible.

Acute Theatre continues as well as urgent Radiology procedures.

Two urgent care clinics open

As at Wednesday 15 February, all general practices are shut except for the below two urgent care clinics which remain open:

City Medical at Napier Health Centre (24-hours)

Urgent care clinic at Hastings Health Centre (until 7pm tonight).

Pharmacies open

Napier

Napier Health Centre

Unichem on Munroe Street at The Doctors Napier

If any Napier Pharmacists are in a position to assist please report to Napier Health Centre.

Hastings

Hastings Health Centre

Unichem on Russell Street at The Doctors Hastings

Gilmours Pharmacy in Havelock North

Flaxmere Pharmacy

Unichem Waipukurau.

Information will be updated at 3pm Wednesday 15 February.

Te Whatu Ora acknowledges whānau will be concerned about the whereabouts of loved ones who may have been impacted by flooding, but asks people do not come into the Hawke’s Bay Emergency Department unless seeking urgent medical care.

Public health and hygiene

Te Whatu Ora is reminding residents to take care with their health and hygiene following flooding.

Keep out of flood waters as the water may be contaminated with sewage, farm run-off or other hazardous material. One of the main risks from flood water is gastroenteritis. Most people who develop gastroenteritis can manage their symptoms at home but it can be more serious for the very young, very old or those with underlying medical conditions. If you feel unwell after coming into contact with floodwater call your doctor or call Healthline for free on 0800 611 116.

If you have no power, use another heat source such as a BBQ to bring the water to a rolling boil for one minute. (Note: keep the BBQ outside at all times. Do not bring it inside the house or garage because charcoal or gas BBQs produce large amounts of carbon monoxide which can be fatal).

If you cannot boil your drinking water, then add purifying tablets or plain, unscented household bleach. Add half a teaspoon of bleach per 10 litres of water, mix and leave for at least 30 minutes or follow instructions on purifying tablets. Store treated water in a covered container.

Meals on Wheels

Please note that Meals on Wheels is not operating. If you need support please ring the Civil Defence Emergency Management.

Staffing

An urgent care centre has been stood up at Napier Health Centre.

Staff who are based in Napier and have the availability to assist are asked to phone 06 873 2158 or present to Napier Health Centre to be added to a roster.

Napier-based pharmacists are also asked to report to Napier Health Centre if they can assist.

Hawke’s Bay Hospital is mindful of the difficulties some staff face getting to work and is proactively developing rosters for the next 72 hours.

Hastings-based nurses can also ring 06 873 2158 present to the hospital Operations Centre on the second floor of the Tower Block, or email emergency.response@hbdhb.govt.nz to express their availability.

Details regarding any assistance required in Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay will be forthcoming.

Plans are being put in place to ensure accommodation and food will be provided, close to the hospital, for staff who are unable to return home safely.

