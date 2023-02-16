Some Medical Alarms Not Working

Medical alarm suppliers are advising clients some alarms may not be working because of power, cellular and phone line outages.

Medical alarms are used to alert emergency services (Hato Hone St John and Wellington Free Ambulance) if the client has a medical emergency.

The chair of the Telecare Services Association (TSANZ.org.nz), Nick Coley, says the cyclone has disrupted services in some parts of the country.

But he’s urging clients not to test their alarm to see if it’s working.

He says in the event of normal alarm faults, suppliers will contact clients (if they are able to) by phone and/or cellular networks, if they are usable.

In those locations that are currently experiencing power and cellular outages, suppliers will make contact once services have been restored where ongoing faults continue to be reported from the alarm equipment.

He says all medical alarms will notify the client if there is a power fault, or loss of AC power. Alarms have a backup battery that should last about 60 hours.

Alarms will also send a warning if affected by a cellular fault or power outage.

A light on the alarm will flash and the unit will sound a voice message advising the user of any problems with the alarm equipment.

Coley says users can cancel the audible alarm warning by pushing the cancel button.

He advises clients whose alarms are not working and who require emergency medical assistance to immediately ring 111.

“Medical alarms that are not operating at the moment will come back on stream as soon as local power, cellular connectivity and phone line access is restored,” Coley said.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

© Scoop Media

