Southland Community To Benefit From Increased X-ray Services

Southland residents requiring X-ray imaging now have more than one provider to choose from, thanks to MSK Ultrasound’s expansion into X-ray services.

The locally owned-and-operated business moved premises to 33 Arena Avenue today and re-branded as MSK Medical Imaging to reflect the wider range of services now on offer.

MSK Medical Imaging consists of a passionate, committed, and experienced team who provide efficient and quality ultrasound and X-ray imaging services to assist in quick diagnosis and recovery.

Respected sonographer Graham McRae was joined this week by experienced local radiographer Rachel Buchanan.

MSK Medical Imaging Managing Director Katie McRae said the expansion came from a desire to provide patients with freedom of choice and affordable pricing, while also being a natural extension to the clinic’s ultrasound offering.

“Injuries often require X-ray and ultrasound imaging to diagnose correctly, and patients are now able to have both images screened with us. Our intention is to provide cheaper ACC surcharges and private prices than our local competitors,” she said.

The medical imaging clinic opened in 2020 with a goal to reduce wait times for ultrasound scans.

McRae said they had achieved that goal, with the average wait time for their patients now being one week from the time of referral.

“It’s no good having patients waiting weeks for a scan that will allow their doctor to make a diagnosis. Keeping wait times to a minimum is important to us and the wellbeing of our community,” she said.

Expanding X-ray services in Invercargill is a welcome addition to the healthcare sector, giving patients the freedom to choose their provider.

“We’re so excited to be able to provide this new service to our patients,” McRae said.

© Scoop Media

