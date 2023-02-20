Pacific And Māori Resources Now Available For Dementia Support

Alzheimers NZ has a new set of resources available in eight Pacific languages and te reo Māori to support people and whānau living with dementia in Aotearoa.

The new fact sheet explains what dementia is, early symptoms of dementia and where to find more information and support.

It’s now available in eight Pacific languages; Samoan, Cook Island Māori, Tongan, Niuean, Fijian, Tokelauan, Tuvaluan and Kiribati.

The resources will be shared with local Alzheimers and dementia organisations, and other health services, to help reduce language barriers when accessing services.

“Our resources cover many questions people with dementia, their whānau and friends may have,” says Alzheimers NZ advisor Dr Jean Gilmour.

“Knowing what to expect can help people prepare for what is coming, and knowing about what support and services are available is key to living well with dementia.”

The translations were carried out by The Translation Service, Department of Internal Affairs and reviewed by the Centre for Pacific Languages. The fact sheet in te reo Māori was translated by Piripi Walker.

The resources can now be downloaded from the Alzheimers NZ website

Alzheimers NZ has also updated the Te noho ora me te mate wareware | Living with Dementia booklet – with plans to update the remaining information booklets in 2023.

© Scoop Media

