Health Warning Lifted At Multiple Swimming Sites In Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour And Whakaroa-Akaroa Harbour

Te Mana Ora | Community and Public Health has lifted a health warning at multiple sites in Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour and Whakaroa-Akaroa Harbour including Cass Bay, Charteris Bay, Church Bay, Duvauchelle Bay, Wainui Beach, Glen Bay, Tikao Bay and French Farm.

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels at the above mentioned sites are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 17 February 2023 has been removed with the water at these sites suitable for recreational use.

“This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination after recent rainfall,” Dr Cheryl Brunton, Medical Officer of Health, National Public Health Service, Te Whatu Ora says.

“They can now get back in the water without the risk of illness.”

Rainfall in the area in the last few days was likely the cause of the high levels of faecal bacteria found last week.

It is important to remember that a number of other sites within Whakaraupō/Lyttelton and Whakaroa/Akaroa Harbours, including Akaroa Main Beach, Corsair Bay, Rāpaki Bay, Sandy Bay, Diamond Harbour Beach and Purau Beach, remain unsuitable for swimming this season due to the long-term grade and overall bacterial risk from contact with the water at these sites

Other popular swimming sites in Waitaha | Canterbury may also have high levels of contamination after recent rainfall. People should avoid all rivers and beaches for at least two days after heavy rain.

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, Giardia, Cryptosporosis, Campylobacter and Salmonella”, Dr Cheryl Brunton says.

