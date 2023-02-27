Men Can Get Support To Handle The 'Huge Mental Weight' Of Recent Events

The Mankind Project Aotearoa is reaching out to men who might be seeking some support or community following recent floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Men need to know they have places to turn rather than default to what we might have been trained to do, such as putting our feelings aside to show strength”, says Alister Gates, spokesperson for the Mankind Project Aotearoa NZ.

“If you or a man you know is looking for a way to deal with the ‘huge mental weight’ of recent events, we have a weekend-long training from March 10-12th that you might want to know about,” says Gates

Gates says the Mankind Project is one of a number of places men can turn to for support. The main message he wants men to hear is that they shouldn’t feel like they have to struggle alone, and that there are places men in Aotearoa can reach out for support.

“Burying feelings works only until there is no more space inside. That’s when we see men dull the feelings with harmful behaviours, whether it is drinking, drugs or being abusive to partners and kids. It might be aimed inwardly as self-hate and shame.

“That’s why men need spaces where we can front up as we are, without judgement, to process what has happened and what is going on for us right now.

The Mankind Project welcomes men from all walks of life that are looking at becoming a better version of themselves, whether it is finding clarity on their purpose, a better relationship with their partner, or a stronger father to their children.

The Mankind Project’s New Warrior training runs over a weekend and is followed by a series of weekly group check-ins. It takes place at a camp in the Waitakere Ranges with only 30 participants and up to 40 staff.

One man who went through the weekend, Stephen, said “my experience of the New Warrior Training Adventure was a space of the highest quality of integrity, courage and healthy masculinity.

“I met men I can trust, who are supportive and powerful and, importantly, who place a value on their lives as men. I know this experience will open doors in my life, allowing friendship to grow and mature, and I can discuss and share with men all that is in my heart.”

The Mankind Project’s New Warrior training is running from March 10th – 12th in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland. More information, including registration is available at mkp.org.nz.

Services that men can turn to for urgent support include:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7) or free text 4202

The Lowdown, a space created with rangatahi for rangatahi. Text for free 5626

Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254

Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812

