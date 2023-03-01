Good Health Extends Weight Management Range With Carb Buster

Kick Start Your Health Goals Naturally With Carb Buster Citrus Bioflavonoid PLUS

Good Health has been supporting Aotearoa’s health naturally for over 35 years with its range of quality vitamins and supplements, and is proud to reveal its latest natural innovation to join its weight management range available at leading health stores and pharmacies nationwide.

Carb Buster Citrus Bioflavonoid PLUS is a multi-action weight management support formula that is designed to support healthy metabolism, especially the metabolism of carbohydrates. Utilising the power of natural ingredients such as citrus, white kidney beans and green tea, Carb Buster reduces carbohydrate absorption, and supports healthy blood glucose and lipid metabolism. It is also suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and is also free of sweeteners, flavours, preservatives and colours for a truly natural and efficacious formula.

Jane McClurg, one of Good Health’s in-house naturopaths, played a key role in the development of this natural weight management formula, and believes that it will help Kiwis who are looking to kick-start their health goals that they have set for 2023.

“The beginning of the year is always a great time to continue (or start!) your healthy weight goals,“ shares Jane. “In my day-to-day consults with Kiwis, I’m increasingly hearing the frustration from those who are trying their best to kick-start their health goals but need that additional bit of support, so we are excited to introduce this new product to help New Zealanders do more of what they love.”

Key Benefits:

Helps to block absorption of carbohydrates

Supports a healthy metabolic rate

Supports appetite management

Supports a healthy microbiome

Supports a healthy blood sugar balance and lipid metabolism

Vegan and vegetarian friendly

Key Ingredients:

Citrus Bioflavonoids are natural polyphenolic antioxidants that support a healthy metabolism. Citrus Bioflavonoids support a healthy metabolic rate for adipose (fat) tissue and have been shown to support healthy blood lipid balance.

White Kidney Bean Extract supports a slowing of carbohydrate digestion and absorption. This could support healthy body weight and metabolism. White kidney bean can also support blood glucose and lipid balance and may even help balance the gut microbiome.

Apple Cider Vinegar has been scientifically researched for supporting weight management and healthy metabolic function, especially by supporting blood sugar balance, and the glycaemic response to carbohydrate-containing meals. Apple cider vinegar may support healthy appetite management.

Resistant Dextrin supports the secretion of gut hormones such as glucagon-like peptide-1, and balance for the gut microbiota.

Chromium is an essential factor for supporting blood sugar balance and is required for glucose metabolism and to support normal insulin levels and energy production.

Green Tea Extract supports a healthy metabolic rate so that fat can be oxidised for fuel, supporting energy levels. It also supports blood sugar balance and appetite management.

Aloe Vera may support bowel regularity, gut microbiome, healthy blood sugar and lipid balance, and a healthy metabolic rate. Aloe vera contains vitamins such as vitamins B1, B2, B6, C, E, and folate to help support overall health and wellness.

Free Naturopath Consultations with Good Health:

It’s natural for busy adults to have questions about their health. If you’re wanting to understand what product might be right for you, talk to your doctor or feel free to contact one of Good Health’s friendly Naturopaths through our website for a complimentary no-obligation consultation.

“My colleague Lucy Briant and I are Good Health’s two in-house naturopaths, and like the wider team, we’re passionate about New Zealand’s good health,” shares Jane. “Whether you’re wanting to discuss natural solutions for your ailments or confirm whether a product may be right for you, we’re available throughout the week to discuss any of your natural health concerns and ensure you’re tailoring your supplement and vitamin routine to your best benefit.”

Carb Buster Citrus Bioflavonoid PLUS is available now from leading health stores and pharmacies nationwide with an RRP of $45.50 for 60 capsules. To see the full range of vitamins and supplements or to explore a wide range of informational articles on natural health, please visit www.goodhealth.co.nz.

Good Health Citrus Bioflavonoid PLUS is not suitable for children and pregnant or breastfeeding women. Diabetics should consult with their doctor as blood sugar levels may be altered (lowered).

Always read the label and use as directed. If symptoms persist see your healthcare professional. Weight management products should be used in conjunction with a balanced diet, exercise program, and lifestyle changes. Good Health, Auckland.

