Calling All Queenstown Blood Donors – New Zealand Blood Service Is Heading Your Way!

People in Queenstown Lakes District will have an opportunity to help save up to three lives at the end of this month, with New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) set to host its first mobile blood drive in the district region since 2019.

The mobile drive will take place at St Margaret's Church in Frankton from March 28-30.

Hours are as follows:

Tuesday, March 28, 8.30am to 1.30pm

Wednesday, March 29, 7.30am to 1.30pm

Thursday, March 30, 7.30am to 12.30pm.

“It’s been a long time between collects since we were last in Queenstown Lakes Districts and we’re looking forward to our upcoming visit,” says Donor Relations Team Leader – Southern Atawhai Te Hau.

“One blood donation takes just an hour and can save up to three lives. This is a chance to make a real difference and give hope to someone in need.”

With spaces limited during the three-day mobile drive, donors are being encouraged to book an appointment as soon as possible to ensure they don’t miss out on a rare chance to donate in their own backyard.

“There is an incredibly passionate community of blood donors in Queenstown Lakes District who have been quite vocal during the last four years about having an opportunity to donate in their neck of the woods.

“A big reason why we don’t often visit Queenstown Lakes District is because it poses some logistical and financial challenges for us in terms of flying donated blood back to Christchurch each day for processing in a timely manner once it has been collected.

“However, we have listened to the feedback we have received from donors and have been able to work around that by collecting earlier in the day. Now that we’re coming, our hope is the Queenstown Lakes District community turns out in force to ensure we can hit our collection targets during the three days we are here.”

NZBS is aiming to collect 200 donations while in Queenstown Lakes District.

New donors are encouraged to find out if they are eligible at nzblood.co.nz and then book an appointment to donate.

Those who have previously been told they could not give blood due to their age or a medical condition are also asked to check the updated NZBS donor eligibility criteria.

To book an appointment to donate at the Queenstown mobile drive, visit nzblood.co.nz, download the New Zealand Blood Service Donor App or call 0800 448 325.

Did you know?

Less than four percent of the eligible population in New Zealand currently donates.

NZBS needs to collect more than 5000 donations nationally each week to keep pace with current demand.

Blood only lasts 35 days.

All blood types are greatly needed, although there is more demand for A and O blood groups given 80 percent of the population has these blood types.

A blood donation is separated into red blood cells, plasma and platelets after it has been processed, meaning several people can benefit from just one donation.

