Stroke Charities Join Together To Reduce Stroke, Improve Outcomes And Save Lives

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand and Stroke Central New Zealand are pleased to announce their intention to amalgamate on 1 July to ensure that a unified national organisation will achieve their shared goals of reducing strokes, improving outcomes and saving lives.

The Stroke Central team will continue to work in the central region to help clients and their whānau live their best possible lives before and after stroke.

John Gommans, Chair of the Stroke Foundation, says: “At a time when our national health services are focussed on delivering consistent quality care across all of Aotearoa New Zealand, we are committed to supporting stroke survivors and their whānau across the lower North Island.

“With one stroke taking place every 55 minutes, there are currently 64,000 people living with the after effects of their stroke, and a further 300,000 indirectly impacted. Research conducted in 2015 predicted that by 2028, this figure would rise by 40 per cent, and we are on target to exceed this.

This is why we are amalgamating with Stroke Central to create one nationally consistent, evidence-based and high quality community stroke service for Aotearoa. We are stronger together, in our fight against stroke.”

Robin Boldarin, President of Stroke Central, says: “We welcome the opportunity to join forces with the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand in the battle against stroke.

This change will come with many benefits for our clients, while allowing us to maintain our local workforce, services and community groups. We will continue to provide the same high standard of service, alongside new health promotion and stroke prevention services”.

Meeting the needs of the stroke-affected community of Aotearoa

The Stroke Foundation is New Zealand’s national stroke prevention and recovery charity. For more than 40 years, we have worked to prevent stroke and help survivors access the support they need to live their best possible life after their stroke.

Our services include:

Community Stroke Advisors who support stroke survivors and their whānau in communities across the country.

Return-to-Work Advisors who help clients return to work after their stroke, working with employers and individuals to develop a practical plan.

Health promotion initiatives including campaigns, key messages to help people spot the warning signs of stroke, and specific trade-based initiatives targeted at high-risk groups.

Stroke prevention and ‘life after stroke’ resources, including information to help young people, whānau, and carers navigate the challenges of looking after a loved one after a stroke hits.

The generosity of our donors makes it possible for us to help thousands of stroke survivors every year. Our teams work in the community to ensure the best possible outcomes for stroke survivors, their whānau and carers.

Given the resources, support, and expertise the Stroke Foundation can offer, we believe this change will boost stroke prevention and health promotion services across the central region.

The boards of both charities have signed a Heads of Agreement, with the merger planned to take effect from 1 July, 2023.

Stroke Central and Stroke Foundation Questions and Answers

What is happening?

The members of Stroke Central New Zealand have voted to amalgamate with the Stroke Foundation of New Zealand to further their collective mission to prevent stroke, improve outcomes, and save lives.

The Stroke Foundation’s services ensure the best possible outcomes for thousands of clients every year. It provides life-saving health promotion and stroke prevention information to lower the risk of stroke in communities across Aotearoa.

Given the resources, support, and expertise the Stroke Foundation can offer, Stroke Central will benefit from additional stroke prevention and health promotion services across the region.

We welcome the opportunity to invest in the community and continue Stroke Central’s important legacy of supporting stroke survivors and their whānau.

Why are you making this change?

Stroke is New Zealand’s leading cause of adult disability. With one stroke occurring every 55 minutes, there are currently 64,000 people living with the after effects of their stroke, and a further 300,000 indirectly impacted. Research conducted in 2015 predicted that by 2028, this figure would rise by 40 per cent, and we are on target to exceed this.

Māori and Pasifika are disproportionately affected by stroke due to the social determinants of health, health inequity and system access – particularly in rural areas that are covered by the central region. On average, strokes occur 10 – 15 years earlier among Māori and Pasifika people, with poorer outcomes and a higher risk of having a secondary stroke.

We are coming together to address these disparities and slow the tide of the oncoming stroke tsunami.

By joining forces Stroke Central and the Stroke Foundation are creating one nationally consistent community stroke prevention and life after stroke support service for Aotearoa.

How will this affect communities in the region?

We will continue to provide the same high standard of service to clients across the central region, alongside new health promotion and stroke prevention services, including free blood pressure checks, educational resources, and online and in-person support for stroke survivors and their whānau.

Will you make any changes to staffing?

No. All team members will remain on staff. The Paraparaumu office will be closing due to the landlord not renewing the lease, but this will not impact services – the team will be supported through the national office, based in Wellington.

How will this impact Stroke Central’s clients?

There will be a seamless transition of services, and clients should notice few changes. Over time, we will work together to enhance services in line with national improvement programmes, helping clients access nationally and internationally best evidence-based services and resources.

Resources unique to the Stroke Foundation including information for young people, whānau, and carers will be made available to clients immediately.

Will I notice any changes?

Over the next year, we will migrate Stroke Central’s online resources to the Stroke Foundation website to create a one-stop-shop for all matters related to stroke prevention and recovery www.stroke.org.nz

