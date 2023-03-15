HealthPost Becomes First B Corp Natural Health Retailer In New Zealand

HealthPost is proud to announce it has achieved B Corp certification, as the first natural wellness retailer in New Zealand to do so.

B Corp certification recognises businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. B Corps strive for a better economic system where businesses can benefit people, communities, and the planet. They choose long-term investments over quick wins and measure their success on the positive impact they create.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest online natural health and wellness retailer, HealthPost, scored 86.8 points after a 15-month long process to become certified, answering close to 300 questions about their business practices across five key areas of: governance, community, workers, customers, and environment. B Corp is already well-recognised offshore as the most comprehensive independent measure of a company’s contribution to using business as a force for greater good.

Lucy Butler, HealthPost Sustainability Lead, shares the importance of taking a holistic approach to sustainability in becoming B Corp:

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as a B Corp - and we’re just getting started. There are so many choices we make every day that can create positive change. For us this means partnering with supplier brands that are ethically aligned, regenerating nature through the HealthPost Nature Trust, offsetting our carbon emissions through NZ native forests, and maintaining the most rigorous independent product standards for quality, efficacy, and transparency in our industry, among many other things!”

HealthPost is delighted to celebrate B Corp alongside leading brands in Aotearoa and globally this B Corp Month, and to encourage consumers to choose brands with their ethical values in mind.

With re-certification taking place every three years, Lucy Butler says the important work doesn’t stop here. B Corp provides a transparent framework to celebrate businesses achievements as well as plenty of tools and inspiration for continuous improvement.

“As the largest employer in a small community, we’re naturally connected to the way our everyday decisions affect people and the environment. We have a very real responsibility to keep doing things better, delivering on our vision to have a positive, lasting impact on people and planet.”

With New Zealand’s largest range of online wellness, HealthPost empowers its customers to shop by their ethical values as a way of leading positive change. When shopping over 6000 products within their range, customers can use Shop Your Way to filter by B Corp as well as other social and environmental filters they care about. Mindful Brands also recognises brands leading the way in eco packaging, environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and transparency – so customers can make conscious choices, with their values in mind.

Key sustainability commitments summary:

First natural wellness retailer of its kind in New Zealand to become B Corp certified.

Regenerating nature through the HealthPost Nature Trust, where a 3-hectare predator-proof ecosanctuary has been established for threatened flora and fauna to thrive.

Offsetting carbon emissions through New Zealand native forests, including HealthPost’s 10.6 hectare block of regenerating indigenous carbon forest.

Responsibly sourced products: NZ’s most rigorous independent product standards within our industry for quality, efficacy, and transparency.

Sustainability Business Awards finalist and judges’ commendation award in 2022 and 2021 for its work to regenerate nature through the HealthPost Nature Trust.

© Scoop Media

