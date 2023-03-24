News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

RANZCOG Announces Incoming President

Friday, 24 March 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: RANZCOG

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) has announced Dr Gillian Gibson as the College’s next President.

Dr Gibson was elected following a ballot and will take up her role in November 2023, after RANZCOG’s Annual General Meeting. Her term will run to November 2025.

Dr Gibson will become the second female President of RANZCOG*. She will also become the second New Zealander to hold the office.

Dr Gibson has been a full-time Auckland-based Generalist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist for 25 years, combining public and private practice. She currently holds Medical Officer and Service Clinical Director positions at Te Whatu Ora | Te Toka Tumai Auckland (formerly Auckland District Health Board).

Dr Gibson has been involved in College activities for much of her professional life, joining Te Kāhui Oranga ō Nuku (formerly the New Zealand Committee) nearly 20 years ago. She has served two terms on the Council and two terms on the Board, culminating in her current role as Vice-President (New Zealand). She has chaired several standing committees and working groups of the College, and is Deputy Chair of the Gender Equity and Diversity Working Group.

RANZCOG President Dr Benjamin Bopp said he was delighted to congratulate Dr Gibson on being elected as President-Elect: “Gill has extensive skills and experience that she will bring to the role of President. On behalf of the RANZCOG Board and Council, I congratulate Gill and am confident her passion and dedication will help deliver the best guidance and support to all our Members and trainees across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Dr Gibson said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be RANZCOG’s next President. I look forward to working with the Board, CEO, Council, committees, Members, trainees and College staff across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, living out our values. Together we will ensure the College is well run, achieves its strategic purpose, has a sustainable future, continues to train the next generation of specialist Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and GP Obstetricians, and advances excellence and equity in Women’s Health.

“I hope my election will motivate and inspire a succession of women in senior College leadership, building on the significant advances the College has made in the areas of gender equity and diversity.”

RANZCOG exceeded gender targets for female representation on its current Board and Council – 18 of 24 Councillors and five of nine Board Directors are women. There has also been a considerable increase in the female representation and Chairs on various committees and working groups of the College compared with previous years.

* Dr Heather Munro AO was the first and only woman President of the Royal Australian College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RACOG) (1994–1996). The late Associate Professor Christine Tippett AM was the first woman President of RANZCOG (2006–2008).

