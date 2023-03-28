Metlifecare Proud To Be Dementia Friendly

Metlifecare has been accredited as a Dementia Friendly-recognised organisation by Alzheimers New Zealand. This achievement reflects Metlifecare's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care and support for its current and future residents and family members who are living with the effects of dementia.

Metlifecare’s journey to becoming dementia-friendly across its network of 36 villages nationwide has spanned several months and involved many areas of the business. The accreditation confirms that every village provides a safe, friendly and supportive environment for those living with dementia.

To achieve dementia-friendly accreditation, Metlifecare underwent a rigorous assessment process, which included onsite audits at a selection of retirement villages, to demonstrate its commitment to the programme’s seven standards (listed below). The assessments were carried out by independent assessors from Alzheimers New Zealand.

Metlifecare’s General Manager Operations, Hannah Walton said: “we are extremely proud to have achieved this accreditation by Alzheimers New Zealand. It’s a significant milestone for Metlifecare and a testament to the ongoing hard work and dedication of our staff.”

“Our aim is to destigmatise dementia in our communities through education, encouragement and understanding. We recognise that dementia is a growing challenge for our aging population, and we are committed to supporting our residents, their families and the wider community, in every way possible.”

Achieving national accreditation is part of Metlifecare’s strategy and a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for its Sustainability Linked Loan.

Dementia Friendly Standards, as set by Alzheimers New Zealand

The following seven standards form the criteria of the Dementia Friendly Recognition Programme:

Person-centred – We understand the needs of people living with dementia as they relate to our business or organisation from their perspective. Leadership – We have the right structures in place to maintain a sustainable dementia friendly business or organisation. Workforce – Staff and volunteers have an awareness and understanding of dementia. Physical environments – We have a continuous improvement plan to make our physical environment(s) accessible to people with dementia. Workplace – We respect, and support employees affected by dementia (people living with dementia or people caring for someone with dementia). Collateral and websites – Websites, communications and published information are accessible for people with dementia. Review – Regular formal reviews of dementia friendly progress are planned for into the future.

For more information visit Alzheimers New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

