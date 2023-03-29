Hospital Manage My Health Launched Today

Today, Te Whatu Ora for Te Tai Tokerau promoted the benefits of online consumer portals as a convenient way for people to access their personal health information and interact with health providers.

The team set up a stand at the Whangarei Hospital Medical Outpatients department this morning and experienced a high level of support from consumers.

"100% of those approached signed up for Hospital Manage My Health today and many of the people we spoke with already had the Manage My Health app and commented how convenient it was for accessing their healthcare and connecting with health providers", offered

Dr Di Davis, HealthPathways and eReferral Clinical Leader.

Portals provide many benefits to consumers, primarily the convenience of accessing their health information 24/7, wherever they are, and free of data charges.

Te Whatu Ora for Te Tai Tokerau has partnered with Manage My Health, the largest portal provider in Northland and New Zealand.

From April, any Northland consumer can register to receive and view their hospital information, such as clinic letters, discharge summaries and referral updates, via the Manage My Health portal.

This aligns closely with one of five system shifts in travel for Te Whatu Ora – that ‘digital technology will be used in more and better ways’.

Currently, over 68 thousand Northlanders have a Manage My Health account. In the coming months, all of these consumers will receive an email and text notification that they can now also view their hospital information from the time of the notification.

Read more about consumer portals on the Ministry of Health website: Patient portals | Ministry of Health NZ - https://www.health.govt.nz/.../other.../patient-portals

