News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No Risk To Public From NZ’s First Rabies Case

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Manatu Hauora – Ministry of Health have confirmed New Zealand has had its first case of rabies.

Sadly, the overseas traveller died from the disease last week, but this person posed no health risk to any member of the public while in New Zealand.

Director of Public Health Dr Nick Jones said person to person transmission of rabies is extremely rare, almost unknown, so there is no risk to members of the public.

The disease was contracted overseas and then the person was diagnosed in New Zealand.

The person was notified as having suspected rabies when first admitted to hospital in early March so was managed with full infection control measures while at Auckland City Hospital and at Whangarei Hospital where they were first diagnosed.

Rabies is usually caught from the saliva of an infected animal when a person is bitten. If the person does not seek treatment between being bitten and the development of symptoms, then rabies is usually fatal.

The National Public Health Service will not be releasing any further details of the case to protect their identity.

Laboratory results confirmed this is the first case of rabies in New Zealand. New Zealand does not have rabies in its animal or human populations, and this case does not change our rabies-free status.

“Travellers should be aware, however, that there are thousands of rabies cases reported in humans around the world each year, including a number of countries in our part of the world,” Dr Jones says.

Rabies vaccination is recommended for New Zealanders travelling to countries where rabies is common, especially if travelling to rural areas, likely to be in contact with animals or if staying for longer than a month.

All travellers should avoid contact with animals in countries with rabies, especially dogs.

If you are bitten by an animal where there is rabies, you should seek treatment as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Health’s website has further information

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 