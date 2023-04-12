Seven-day Isolation Is Common Sense - ASMS

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists - Toi Mata Hauora (ASMS) fully supports the Government’s announcement to continue with the Covid 7-day isolation period.

"Staying at home when you are sick is common sense, as well as common courtesy to our fellow Kiwis," says ASMS President Dr Julian Vyas.

"Given the significant existing health workforce shortages, we should take steps that will prevent an even greater burden falling on an already struggling staff. This decision will help all those working in hospitals and in primary care as we head into winter. It is something we can all do."

© Scoop Media

