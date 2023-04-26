‘Te Ara Mātua’ Launching A New Way Forward Transforming Support And Care For Whānau In Hawke’s Bay

Today, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, with its health and wellbeing advisory group ‘Te Tumu Whakahaere o Te Wero’ (Te Wero), and Oranga Tamariki, launched ‘Te Ara Mātua’ – A new and improved way to support whānau through early intervention to limit whānau involvement with Oranga Tamariki.

Te Ara Mātua is a prototype that responds to the findings of whānau outlined in the ‘Kōrero Mai Whānau Report’. In 2019, the ‘Kōrero Mai Whānau’ project took place at Waipatu Marae and provided a platform for whānau and hapū to share their experiences with maintaining their whānau and interactions with the state. It was fitting that today’s launch was held at Waipatu Marae.

Former iwi chairman and Waipatu marae kaumātua – Mr Ngahiwi Tomoana, started the presentations of the day by explaining the phrase he coined back in 2019, ‘Not one more child will be taken into the system’. Ngahiwi applauded iwi leaders, the Te Wero team and Oranga Tamariki leaders for seeing a need and meeting that need. Te Wero and Oranga Tamariki will continue to work together to design this new approach to keep whānau out of the system.

Iwi Chief Executive, Chrissie Hape is pleased with the progress that has taken place and acknowledged the whānau who shared their traumatic experiences as part of the Kōrero Mai report that has enabled this change.

“Uppermost in my mind is ensuring solutions incorporate and uphold the aspirations and voices of our whānau as we implement the changes within this new design.

“I acknowledge Oranga Tamariki for seeing the need for change and being open to opportunities to improve the way we will do things together to enable a transition that will enhance the mana of our whānau.

“Our Te Wero health and wellbeing leaders are champions when it comes to our whānau and providing support. One of the changes is allowing whānau to champion their own changes by being involved in the design and roll out of the transition”. – Chrissie Hape.

Whānau Champions were able to show Minister for Children - Hon. Kelvin Davis and Chief Executive Officer - Chappie Te Kani the Te Ara Mātua pathway design.

“I want to acknowledge whānau who, under the korowai of Ngāti Kahungunu, opened up their hearts and minds to share how they experienced Oranga Tamariki. Your experiences have been fundamental to the development of Te Ara Mātua. I whole heartedly believe that other whānau will soon experience a very different journey thanks to you” Chappie Te Kani, Chief Executive Officer at Oranga Tamariki—Ministry for Children

“Ngāti Kahungunu whānau know what’s best for their mokopuna, but they have not had the power and resources needed to make decisions and respond to the needs of tamariki and whānau, Te Ara Mātua changes this and sees the Crown sitting back and enabling communities” - Hon. Kelvin Davis - Minister for Children

“Te Ara Mātua is an important milestone in our organisational transformation. Te Ara Mātua is an example of how Oranga Tamariki is enabling hapū, iwi and communities to develop approaches that support tamariki, rangatahi and whānau.

“I would like to acknowledge Ngāti Kahungunu for leading this kaupapa and to the dedication of whānau whose voices resonate throughout Te Ara Mātua, as well as the contribution of Te Wero partners who play an important role in the social safety net throughout Te Matau ā Māui” - Chappie Te Kani

Iwi Chairman Bayden Barber is pleased with the direction in which the iwi’s Te Ara Toiora – Wellbeing strategy is heading in supporting whānau in all facets of their lives to provide advice and advocate for their interests, values, beliefs and practices of Ngāti Kahungunu alongside whānau and hapū.

“Our mission is to enhance the mana and wellbeing of Ngāti Kahungunu, and we do this by advocating and working with our strategic partners to ensure whānau wellbeing is paramount” – Bayden Barber, Chairman, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.

For more information about Kahungunu Te Ara Toiora strategies go to our website https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/te-ara-toiora

Te Ara Mātua background notes

o In 2019, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi incorporated (NKII) made a stance, ‘Not one more child’ – meaning, not one more child will be taken into the ‘Oranga Tamariki’ system without our intervention.

o NKII invited whānau to share their stories and personal experiences with Oranga Tamariki and the wider system. Kōrero Mai Whānau is the report – the undiluted voice of our whānau.

o NKII listened to the voice of our whānau and took their concerns and recommendations to the Heads of Government Agencies.

o NKII is working alongside ‘Oranga Tamariki – Ministry for Children’ to progress ‘Te Ara Mātua’ a project to change and improve support and care of our whānau in a culturally enhancing way that meets the needs and aspirations of whānau.

o To ensure the whānau voice continues to be at the centre of ‘Te Ara Mātua’ Ngāti Kahungunu continues to engage with whānau champions.

o It is important to reaffirm the aspirations and whakaaro of whānau in shaping this design to ensure it meets their future needs

o Te Tumu Whakahaere o Te Wero is a wellbeing advisory group of partners who have contributed to the overall design of Te Ara Mātua. They are a collective made up of health and wellbeing providers from across Hawke’s Bay. The services provided by the collective play an important role including care providers, managing homes, health needs and youth support.

o The shift is expected to see a continued reduction in the number of children in care by using community relationships to intervene earlier and more effectively.

o There are currently 9 prototypes across Aotearoa. Apart from Ngāi Tahu and Waikato-Tainui all prototypes are in the Service Design phase.

