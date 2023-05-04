News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Winter Health Plan A Good Start, But Needs To Go Further

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 6:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) says the 2023 Winter Plan to erase pressure on the health system includes some helpful initiatives but does not strike at the heart of the problem.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says pushing services out into the community to alleviate hospital overcrowding is good in theory but that this can only work if we have the people and resources available to do that.

"Sadly we know that the greatest problem we have right now is a lack of personnel and my fear is that this will only exacerbate the problem we have where the quality of health services you receive depends on your postcode."

Ms Nuku said the focus on receiving care at the right time and at the right place is laudable, but unfortunately hospital will be the "right place" for many people this winter and the Government plan fails to address existing staffing issues that are seriously undermining the standard of care in our hospitals.

"How are we going to ensure we have enough nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi to meet the growing demand on our hospitals that comes each winter?

"There is nothing about a safety plan and payments implemented for all additional shifts and hours worked in recognition of the extra burden winter places on our members.

"In fact this is something we have asked for in our bargaining and Te Whatu Ora has turned us down."

Ms Nuku said that while the winter plan includes some good initiatives, it fails to address the heart of the matter which is the nursing shortage and the recognition of the value of the nursing workforce.

"This winter will be especially challenging and we need to get beyond making adjustments that shift the burden and keep focusing on real and lasting solutions: valuing nurses and doing everything we can to recruit more."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Mountain Film & Book: David Vass Wins Mountain Book Of The Year Prize

Not Set in Stone, written by one of New Zealand’s leading mountaineers, has been named Nankervis/Bamford NZ Mountain Book of the Year for 2023. More>>


Auckland Live: Prima Facie Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre present the NZ premiere of the 2023 Olivier award-winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play from June 21-July 2 at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>


Hamilton City Council: Margot Philips Honoured At Waikato Museum
A retrospective of one of the region’s top 20th century artists, Of This Place: Margot Philips’ Landscapes, will open at Hamilton's Waikato Museum on Friday May 12. More>>



Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 