Crohn’s And Colitis Event At Parliament To Focus On The Unexpected Blessings Of Living With A Chronic Illness

On 19 May, at 5:15pm in the Grand Hall at Parliament, New Zealand will join fifty other countries in observing World IBD Day, a day that raises awareness about Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (also known as Inflammatory Bowel Disease or “IBD”). It commemorates the more than 5 million people worldwide who have these conditions. New Zealand has one of the highest rates of these diseases in the world. There are over 20,000 people in our small country who are affected.

Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis usually present at a young age and often require a lifetime of immunosuppressive medications. Many people face repeated hospitalisations and surgeries. However, despite their diseases, people in the IBD community often find moments of previously unrecognised personal strength and rare, unexpected blessings that can come from living with a chronic condition. Rather than focusing on the challenges of IBD, this year’s event will celebrate those moments of strength and the occasional blessings that can result from living with a chronic illness.

The event is kindly being sponsored by the Hon. Ayesha Verrall, Minister of Health, who will open the event with introductory remarks. It will showcase positive experiences that can come from dealing with IBD, not only by patients, but by their loved ones, whanau, and friends.

Belinda Brown, Crohn’s patient and CEO of Crohn’s and Colitis New Zealand Charitable Trust, explains that “IBD patients often feel debilitated and lonely. But, as with many chronic conditions, they also show a resilience and strength they never knew they had. These small silver linings can be more self-awareness, a recognition of the importance of a better work-life balance, finding true friendships, being part of a caring community, and an appreciation of the small joys of everyday life. My own IBD has inspired me to become an advocate and raise awareness about this condition, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, no matter how small.”

This year’s World IBD Day in New Zealand is an opportunity to learn more about IBD and demonstrate support for our fellow New Zealanders, whanau, and friends who are affected by these conditions.

