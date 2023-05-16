News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Removing Prescription Fee In Budget "The Obvious Thing To Do": Pharmacists

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Prescription Access Initiative

Hopes are high the Government will include the removal of the "patient co-payment" prescription fee in this week’s Budget, says Prescription Access Initiative (PAI) pharmacists, after politicians on both sides of the House publicly supported the fee removal earlier this month.

"The many reasons to urgently remove the fee are compelling," said PAI spokesperson Vicky Chan. Research shows removing the fee of $5 per item would reduce hospitalisations in the over-stretched health system; increase well-being, equity and productivity by lowering illness, pain and related work absences; support the survival of vital community pharmacy services; and ease the cost-of-living crisis for everyone.

"Any one of these reasons on its own is enough to recommend prescription fee removal. All together, they are an avalanche of neon signs, all pointing to fee removal," Chan said.

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick and Act MP Brooke Van Velden both said they support prescription co-payment removal recently on TVNZ Breakfast. "Such a rare agreement between Green and Act MPs shows fee removal has widespread approval," said Chan. "It’s the obvious thing to do."

Van Velden described large corporates paying the fee themselves in a loss leader strategy as "anti-competitive". Some community pharmacies have already closed as a result, said Chan. "And that means communities lose services such as medicine delivery, personalised health advice and vaccinations. Universal fee removal would help prevent this."

The Government has had enough time to put prescription fee removal in this year’s Budget, said Chan. "Months ago, University of Otago released research showing the prescription fee is leading to large numbers of unnecessary hospitalisations.

"Meanwhile, PAI’s own recent pharmacist survey showed people are ending up with amputations due to diabetes complications because the co-payment fee makes their insulin prescriptions unaffordable."

Removing the fee is likely to be fiscally neutral, or even positive once productivity is taken into account, said Chan.

"And the relief of prescription co-payment fee removal would be immediate for everyone. We could focus on health and wellbeing. It’s a popular move, and it deserves to be."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Prescription Access Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>


Auckland Festival of Photography: Lights, Camera, Action

Whakaahua Puoro Toa is accepting entries for the third Aotearoa Music Photography Awards until May 20, with 1st and 2nd prize winners announced in Auckland on May 26. More>>


Winter Games NZ: Secures 5-Year Funding Commitment

CEO Marty Toomey says, “This will allow us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world through epic content captured during the biggest snow sports programme we have ever delivered. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 