News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Young People Experiencing Acute Mental Distress Need Age-appropriate Care

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 7:12 am
Press Release: Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission

Too many young people experiencing acute mental distress are being admitted to adult inpatient mental health services, and this practice needs to stop. This is according to today’s Te Hiringa Mahara - the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission report, Te Huringa Tuarua 2023: Youth services focus report - Admission of young people to adult inpatient mental health services.

This report examines the trends in admitting young people (aged 12 to 17 years) to adult inpatient mental health services in Aotearoa and reflects on perspectives from young people, whānau and family who have experienced admissions to adult facilities.

"In the last year alone, 159 young people aged 12-17 years were admitted to adult mental health inpatient services - this is one quarter of young people who were admitted for inpatient mental health care. This is unacceptable. It needs to be zero. Adult and youth mental health inpatient services are fundamentally different, and young people experiencing distress should not have to choose services that are not age-appropriate because there is no better alternative close to their whānau and home," says Te Hiringa Mahara Board Chair Hayden Wano.

"We are pleased to see considerable reduction in the rate of young people admitted to adult inpatient services over the last decade. However, systemic changes are required, with committed leadership and a detailed action plan for responding to young people experiencing crisis and acute distress.

"Young people have told us they want to see a wider range of options to address youth distress across Aotearoa. This includes more age-appropriate community-based services and alternatives to hospital based inpatient mental health care; kaupapa Māori options to meet the needs of rangatahi Māori; and more youth-centric short-term respite services.

"We ask the Government to undertake a thorough investigation of the practice of using adult mental health services for rangatahi Māori and young people.

"Ultimately, we want rangatahi Māori and young people to have the best possible care, give them hope for their future, and to avoid any potential harm that may occur when admitted to adult services. This is only possible if we have age-appropriate supports and services available for young people across Aotearoa."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Himali McInnes Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Kilinochchi, is set during an especially bloody time in Sri Lanka's civil war. It draws on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Choreographed by founding Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, Paradise Rumour will be performed on Wednesday, June 7, at Auckland’s SkyCity Theatre. More>>

Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>



New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>


Auckland Festival of Photography: Lights, Camera, Action

Whakaahua Puoro Toa is accepting entries for the third Aotearoa Music Photography Awards until May 20, with 1st and 2nd prize winners announced in Auckland on May 26. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 