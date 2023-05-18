News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Removing The $5 Prescription Charge Will Improve New Zealanders Health

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) is welcoming the government’s removal of the $5 prescription charge in today’s Budget, with effect from 1 July 2023.

Guild Chief Executive, Andrew Gaudin says “Removing the prescription charge is an investment in New Zealanders’ health and the wider health system. It means more New Zealanders will get the medicines they need and help keep them out of hospital. This means there will be less pressure on the health system and will result in savings for taxpayers.

“This cost-of-living measure will make a huge difference to some in our community who cannot afford the $5 charge for each of their prescription medicines and must make difficult choices when they are sick.

“This is also a big day for community pharmacy. Every day our members help thousands of New Zealanders, and they know how beneficial this will be for them.”

Guild President, Des Bailey says, “We are delighted the government has removed the charge. We have been strongly advocating for this change for several years because we know what a difference this will make to the health of New Zealanders and the wider health system. We are pleased to see this hard work result in positive change.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland


Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 