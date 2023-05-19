News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

National Framework Explores A Different Approach To Health Care Harm In Aotearoa New Zealand

Friday, 19 May 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Health Quality and Safety Commission

A new national framework designed to support the health and disability sector to mitigate and respond to health care harm in Aotearoa New Zealand has been released today by the National Collaborative for Restorative Initiatives in Health (the Collaborative).

The framework, He maungarongo ki ngā iwi: Envisioning a restorative health system in Aotearoa New Zealand, was developed by the Collaborative in partnership with a diverse range of stakeholders over an 18-month period. It presents a human-centred and relational approach to mitigate the risk of compounded harm and maximise opportunities for healing, learning and improvement.

The Collaborative was established in 2020 to nurture and guide the development of restorative initiatives within the health and disability system. It is made up of representatives from national sector agencies, kaumātua and kuia, as well as consumers and clinicians who have lived experience of health care harm.

During its review of current practices when harm occurs in health care, the Collaborative heard perspectives from many involved in the process, from those harmed and their whānau to clinicians and investigators. The feedback was that many feel isolated and that the process is transactional, and linear, with a focus on assigning blame and privileging the expertise of clinicians over consumers.

Co-author of the framework and co-chairperson of the Collaborative Jo Wailling says, ‘Well-intentioned current approaches to harm often compound the harm that already has occurred rather than promote healing and the rebuilding of trust between the parties involved.’

The framework presents a restorative approach to responding to health care harm, which involves honest dialogue in a psychologically safe environment, guided by a concern to address harm, meet needs, restore trust, prevent repetition and promote repair.

An approach that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi has been taken throughout the development of the framework. The concept of hohou te rongo (the kawa and tikanga that makes up peace-making from a Māori world view) sits equal to Western-developed restorative practice models. Hohou te rongo ensures the kawa and tikanga of iwi and hapū are upheld according to locality and setting.

Collaborative member Stephanie Turner, director of Māori health outcomes (Ahuahu Kaunuku) at Te Tāhū Hauora Health Quality & Safety Commission, says, ‘Hohou te rongo focuses on the importance of relationships, accountability and the restoration of balance when health care harm has occurred. It starts with understanding the needs of whānau and puts this at the centre of the approach to addressing harm.’

Restorative principles also underpin the revised Healing, learning, and improving from harm: National adverse events policy 2023 | Te whakaora, te ako me te whakapai ake i te kino: Te kaupapa here ā-motu mō ngā mahi tūkino 2023, which comes into effect 1 July 2023.

The framework includes recommendations to support the sector to embed restorative principles into all parts of the system intended to mitigate and respond to health care harm. The Collaborative will work with leaders and others across the health and disability system to implement the recommendations.

Read the framework and recommendations here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Health Quality and Safety Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 