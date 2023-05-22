News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Medicines NZ Congratulates Dr Peter Jansen On His New HQSC Role And Welcomes New Independent Chair Mr Todd Krieble

Monday, 22 May 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Medicines New Zealand

Medicines New Zealand expresses its congratulations to Dr Peter Jansen on his well-deserved appointment as Chief Executive of Te Tāhū Hauora, Health Quality & Safety Commission (HQSC). The association extends its best wishes to him as he embarks on this new chapter of his career.

Medicines New Zealand Vice-Chair, Alexander Muelhaupt says “Dr Jansen’s appointment for this position at the HQSC is a resounding acknowledgement of his exceptional talent, unwavering dedication and expertise in the healthcare sector. Medicines New Zealand is confident that he will bring remarkable leadership and make significant contributions in his new role at the HQSC”

As Dr Jansen departs Medicines New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Todd Krieble as Independent Board Chairman. Mr Krieble has held senior leadership and advisory positions in a number of New Zealand Government Departments and Ministries including Health and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC). He has also led New Zealand delegations to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. He was seconded to the Office of Director General at the WHO to work on agency reform.

“Given Mr Krieble’s long and well-established track record and knowledge of both domestic and international health systems from both a strategic and operational perspective, the association is excited about the contributions he will make to the ongoing growth and success of Medicines New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Medicines New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 