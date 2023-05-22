Medicines NZ Congratulates Dr Peter Jansen On His New HQSC Role And Welcomes New Independent Chair Mr Todd Krieble

Medicines New Zealand expresses its congratulations to Dr Peter Jansen on his well-deserved appointment as Chief Executive of Te Tāhū Hauora, Health Quality & Safety Commission (HQSC). The association extends its best wishes to him as he embarks on this new chapter of his career.

Medicines New Zealand Vice-Chair, Alexander Muelhaupt says “Dr Jansen’s appointment for this position at the HQSC is a resounding acknowledgement of his exceptional talent, unwavering dedication and expertise in the healthcare sector. Medicines New Zealand is confident that he will bring remarkable leadership and make significant contributions in his new role at the HQSC”

As Dr Jansen departs Medicines New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Todd Krieble as Independent Board Chairman. Mr Krieble has held senior leadership and advisory positions in a number of New Zealand Government Departments and Ministries including Health and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC). He has also led New Zealand delegations to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. He was seconded to the Office of Director General at the WHO to work on agency reform.

“Given Mr Krieble’s long and well-established track record and knowledge of both domestic and international health systems from both a strategic and operational perspective, the association is excited about the contributions he will make to the ongoing growth and success of Medicines New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

