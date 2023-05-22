News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Care To Vulnerable New Born Fell Seriously Short Of The Appropriate Standard 20HDC00715

Monday, 22 May 2023, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Basic omissions in the care provided to an otherwise healthy infant can have extremely serious consequences.

Birthcare Auckland Limited (Birthcare) and a registered midwife have both been found in breach of the Code of Health & Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failing to deliver services with reasonable care and skill to a vulnerable infant following his birth.

There were also serious shortcomings in Birthcare’s subsequent management of the adverse event and in their response to the parents’ complaint. As a result of the significant failings identified in this case, Birthcare and a midwife have been referred to the Director of Proceedings to decide whether proceedings should be taken.

The infant was born healthy at Birthcare, but in the 24 to 48 hours following his birth, his healthy presentation slowly declined as he developed hypoglycaemia (low levels of sugar in the blood).

A delay in identifying and treating the hypoglycaemia resulted in the infant going into respiratory and cardiac arrest requiring resuscitation during an ambulance transfer to the public hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The infant now has cerebral palsy with significant developmental delays and the family faces ongoing uncertainty around the extent of harm and the impact it will have on his future development.

Several Birthcare midwives demonstrated shortcomings in the provision of care, however, the midwife caring for the infant over the critical period should have recognised and responded appropriately to the troubling clinical picture as it was emerging.

Careful consideration of all of the infant’s symptoms should have alerted the midwife to the seriousness of the situation and led her to investigate further, by way of a full assessment and then intervention. This did not occur. The midwife demonstrated inadequate independent clinical decision-making at key points.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall found Birthcare and the registered midwife in breach of Right 4(1) of the Code, which states every consumer has the right to services provided with reasonable care and skill.

The midwife was found to have not appropriately managed the infant’s hypoglycaemia, or taken appropriate actions in recording vital signs prior to the ambulance transfer or administering oxygen during the ambulance transfer.

Ms Wall says, "The registered midwife did not follow the correct basic life support protocols required in an emergency situation such as this. The infant was in respiratory and cardiac arrest. Chest compressions should have been initiated promptly."

In the context of treating hypoglycaemia, Ms Wall said the Birthcare policy on neonatal hypoglycaemia was not consistently well understood by staff.

While hypoglycaemia and its management are within a midwife’s scope of practice, it is incumbent on providers, like Birthcare, to ensure its staff are aware of the particular requirements of its own policies to maintain a consistent standard of care, Ms Wall said.

Ms Wall noted that because no one at Birthcare administered the infant dextrose gel when he was hypoglycaemic, there was a fundamental failure to deliver services to a vulnerable infant with care and skill.

Ms Wall found Birthcare breached Right 10 of the Code for their poor handling and management of the adverse event and the parents’ subsequent complaint. Right 10 gives consumers the right to complain about a provider in any form appropriate to them and the provider must facilitate a fair, simple, speedy and efficient resolution of complaints.

Additionally, Ms Wall also found Birthcare in breach of Right 5(2) of the Code for failing to communicate openly, honestly and effectively with the parents about the complaint, and Right 6(1) of the Code for failing to openly disclose that the adverse event was being reviewed.

Ms Wall made a number of recommendations, including:

- That Birthcare and the midwife provide written apologies to the infant and his parents for the deficiencies identified in the report.

- That Birthcare provide HDC with evidence of staff training in documentation of handover and escalation, emergency skills, and roles and responsibilities during ambulance transfers.

- That Birthcare update its Reportable Events Policy to include consumer participation as a key principle, and implement this as a meaningful part of its reportable events process.

- That two of the midwives involved in the adverse event and complaint management each provide a personal letter of apology to the parents for their unprofessional communications, and that current Birthcare senior staff upskill in complaint management.

The full report of this case can be viewed on HDC’s website - see HDC's ' Latest Decisions'.

Names have been removed from the report to protect privacy of the individuals involved in this case.

The Commissioner will usually name providers and public hospitals found in breach of the Code unless it would not be in the public interest or would unfairly compromise the privacy interests of an individual provider or a consumer. More information for the media, including HDC’s naming policy and why we don't comment on complaints, can be found on our website here.

HDC promotes and protects the rights of people using health and disability services as set out in the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights (the Code).

In 2021/22 HDC made 402 recommendations for quality improvement and providers complied with 98% of those recommendations.

Learn more: Education Publications

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 