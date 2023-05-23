Industry Body Takes Aggressive Stance To Combat Youth Vaping

Smokefree New Zealand is intrinsically linked to providing smokers with products containing the right nicotine levels to help them quit. The 2021 regulations imposed a nicotine strength cap of 50mg/ml nicotine strength, which has been vital in assisting smokers with readily accessible products in market that deliver a similar level of nicotine to cigarettes.

We have had tremendous success with reduction in tobacco smoking rates due to the strength of vaping products readily available in market and according to Action for Smokefree 2023 (ASH), in the past six years vaping has contributed to the drop in the number of New Zealanders smoking daily from 14.5% to 8% for adults and 1% for young people. New Zealand’s smokefree legislation is having a positive impact on youth vaping rates – with ASH’s most recent annual Year 10 survey showing a decrease in regular vaping in youth by 10%.

“But enforcement of the regulations remains an issue,” says Jonathan Devery, Chair, Vaping Industry Association of NZ (VIANZ). “As part of the recent government consultation on the ‘Smoked Tobacco Regulatory Regime’ VIANZ members have called for much stronger enforcement of the regulations by authorities combined with a complete ban of disposable vaping devices.

“VIANZ is asking government to increase regulation and restrictions on Specialist Vape Retailers (SVRs) through the introduction of a nine-point action plan designed to reduce youth vaping. We believe stronger enforcement, heavier penalties and the removal of disposable devices will support Aotearoa’s Smokefree 2025 ambitions and provide greater protection of our rangitahi.”

VIANZ nine-point action plan to reduce youth vaping

1. Removal or complete ban of single use vaping devices from the New Zealand market.

2. As with the sale of other controlled products (liquor) a license must be required to operate as a Specialist Vape Retailer (SVR).

3. To obtain a license an SVR must be a stand-alone operating site.

4. Heavier penalties for business that sell to minors or import or sell non-compliant products e.g., $10,000.

5. Authorities to increase enforcement of the legislative and regulatory SVR requirements.

6. All online sellers need to incorporate driver’s license and/or passport verification software into the sales process alongside additional measures to prevent youth accessing product.

7. Emissions testing data to screen for harmful ingredients must be provided for all products to ensure quality and consumer safety – ingredients list must include all product materials.

8. Battery testing certificates must be provided for all products to ensure product safety.

9. Introduction of minimum manufacturing standards for vaping products.



VIANZ applauds public health for the policies and interventions that have contributed to only 1% of Kiwi youth smoking cigarettes. VIANZ members are committed to making sure Kiwi smokers continue to have access to safe and effective quality vapes to help them quit.

